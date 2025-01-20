iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sejal Glass Ltd Key Ratios

582
(1.09%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:43:20 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sejal Glass Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

169.65

-56.48

-93.24

Op profit growth

-32.72

-36.08

-55.75

EBIT growth

-21.25

-25.04

26.26

Net profit growth

-14.35

46.68

-22.19

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-28.7

-115.04

-78.32

-11.96

EBIT margin

-51.6

-176.7

-102.59

-5.49

Net profit margin

-183.78

-578.69

-171.67

-14.91

RoCE

4.32

6.58

-14.76

RoNW

3.24

4.41

-17.9

RoA

3.84

5.39

-6.17

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-5.49

-6.41

-4.37

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-6.22

-7.15

-5.14

-6.34

Book value per share

-45.09

-39.45

-33.19

45.39

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.66

-0.24

0

P/CEPS

-0.58

-0.21

-0.47

P/B

-0.08

-0.03

0.06

EV/EBIDTA

-11.03

-5.42

-14.34

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

167.02

411.09

1,490.52

Inventory days

31.14

59.92

224.83

Creditor days

0

0

-673.93

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.5

2.92

3.99

0.78

Net debt / equity

-0.11

-0.12

-0.19

0.35

Net debt / op. profit

-6.06

-3.94

-3.28

-3.58

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-68.52

-68.11

-90.75

-93.62

Employee costs

-32.41

-76.27

-40.37

-4.52

Other costs

-27.75

-70.65

-47.18

-13.81

Sejal Glass : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sejal Glass Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.