|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
169.65
-56.48
-93.24
Op profit growth
-32.72
-36.08
-55.75
EBIT growth
-21.25
-25.04
26.26
Net profit growth
-14.35
46.68
-22.19
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-28.7
-115.04
-78.32
-11.96
EBIT margin
-51.6
-176.7
-102.59
-5.49
Net profit margin
-183.78
-578.69
-171.67
-14.91
RoCE
4.32
6.58
-14.76
RoNW
3.24
4.41
-17.9
RoA
3.84
5.39
-6.17
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-5.49
-6.41
-4.37
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-6.22
-7.15
-5.14
-6.34
Book value per share
-45.09
-39.45
-33.19
45.39
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.66
-0.24
0
P/CEPS
-0.58
-0.21
-0.47
P/B
-0.08
-0.03
0.06
EV/EBIDTA
-11.03
-5.42
-14.34
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
167.02
411.09
1,490.52
Inventory days
31.14
59.92
224.83
Creditor days
0
0
-673.93
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.5
2.92
3.99
0.78
Net debt / equity
-0.11
-0.12
-0.19
0.35
Net debt / op. profit
-6.06
-3.94
-3.28
-3.58
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-68.52
-68.11
-90.75
-93.62
Employee costs
-32.41
-76.27
-40.37
-4.52
Other costs
-27.75
-70.65
-47.18
-13.81
