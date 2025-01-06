Sejal Glass Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
-3.22
-8.61
-8.8
-10.95
Depreciation
-1.24
-2.48
-2.49
-2.59
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
126.74
27.69
-18.07
-13.12
Other operating items
Operating
122.27
16.58
-29.37
-26.67
Capital expenditure
4.44
0.04
0
-2.31
Free cash flow
126.71
16.62
-29.37
-28.99
Equity raised
-358.7
-331.85
-288.85
-258.67
Investing
-0.01
0
-1
0
Financing
19.12
68
26.28
20.75
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-212.87
-247.22
-292.94
-266.91
No Record Found
