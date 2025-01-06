iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sejal Glass Ltd Cash Flow Statement

599.65
(-4.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sejal Glass Ltd

Sejal Glass FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

-3.22

-8.61

-8.8

-10.95

Depreciation

-1.24

-2.48

-2.49

-2.59

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

126.74

27.69

-18.07

-13.12

Other operating items

Operating

122.27

16.58

-29.37

-26.67

Capital expenditure

4.44

0.04

0

-2.31

Free cash flow

126.71

16.62

-29.37

-28.99

Equity raised

-358.7

-331.85

-288.85

-258.67

Investing

-0.01

0

-1

0

Financing

19.12

68

26.28

20.75

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-212.87

-247.22

-292.94

-266.91

Sejal Glass : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sejal Glass Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.