Sejal Glass Ltd Summary

Sejal Glass Limited (Formerly known Sejal Architectural Glass Limited) was incorporated as a private limited Company in the year 1998, and its was changed to a public limited company on March 08, 1999. Gada family promoted the company. The Company is in the business of processing glass. The company has having processing facilities for insulating, toughened, laminated glasses and for decorative glass as well. The Company has started its commercial operations in the year 2000-01 by setting up a processing facility for insulating glass. As a step forward, the company has started another process for toughened glass in the year 2001. Since then, the Company has expanded its operations by adding an automated lamination line in January 2007. The company has having broadened scope of business activities by processing various value added glass for exterior and interior applications, including decorative glass.The Company has already acquired specific skills and knowledge on the processing and marketing of the glass and now as a step towards backward integration, the company has propose to set up a new manufacturing facility for float glass with a capacity of 2,00,750 MT per annum at Jhagadia, Dist. Bharuch, Gujarat. The company has already acquired 6,08,540 sq. mtrs of land for this backward integration project.The Company has also operates its trading division from its premises named Sejal Encasa, which is located at Kandivali, Mumbai. This division trades in various in-house brands as well as other manufacturers products. The products traded include tiles, sanitaryware, mirrors, glass, etc. for home and commercial interiors.In 2009, the Company commissioned 550 MTPD Float Glass Plant, which became operational in Bharuch during 2009-10. It opened the second Sezal Encasa showroom at Goregaon, Mumbai in 2010.During the year 2009, the Company raised Rs. 1057.33 million via. Book Building issue of 91,94,155 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 105/- per share and the equity Shares of the Company were listed at National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) & Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) on July 1, 2008.The Company sold the Float Glass Plant in Bharuch Dist. as a going concern on slump sale basis to Saint-Gobain Glass India Limited, for a consideration of Rs. 686 Crores in May, 2011. In 2011-12, it commenced the business of Glass Processing Company. The Company had incorporated a Limited Liability Partnership by the name of Sejal Glass Ventures LLP on August 02, 2022 wherein the Company held 99.99% sharing in Profit and Loss and Capital Contribution. Vide an LLP agreement dated December 5, 2022 M/s. Dilesh Roadlines Pvt. Ltd., was admitted as the Partner in the said LLP, consequent upon which the holding of the Company got reduced from99.99% to 44.99%, thereby making it an associate of the Company. Sejal Glass Ventures LLP was formed a wholly owned subsidiary by the name of M/s Sejal Glass and Glass Manufacturing Products LLC, in UAE on November 15, 2022. The Company acquired 99.01% Equity Shares of M/s. Sejal Glass & Glass Manufacturing Products LLC. Pursuant to the said acquisition the LLC became Subsidiary of the Company with effect from May 19, 2023.