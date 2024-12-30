|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Dec 2024
|24 Dec 2024
|Sejal Glass Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve fund raising proposal(s) and other business matters if any. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on December 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.12.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|Sejal Glass Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Financial Results for quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. We enclose Unaudited Financial Results [Standalone and Consolidated] for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|Sejal Glass Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, August 12, 2024 We submit herein revised corporate announcement /outcome of Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024, with additional details required as per SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Apr 2024
|10 Apr 2024
|Sejal Glass Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for the year ended March 31 2024. We share herein outcome of the Baord Meeting held on April 19, 2024 The Company inform regarding the change in the designation of the director of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/04/2024) We submit herein revised outcome of Board Meeting held on April 19 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/04/2024) We submit herein the outcome of Baord Meeting held on April 19, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Feb 2024
|15 Feb 2024
|Sejal Glass Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Notice of Postal Ballot
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|Sejal Glass Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31 2023 and other business matters if any. SEJAL GLASS LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 12 Feb 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results / Other business is Re-schedule and to be held on 12 Feb 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 10/02/2024 has been revised to 12/02/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 10/02/2024 has been re-scheduled to be held on 12/02/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/02/2024) This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, February 12, 2024, inter-alia considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024) We enclose herein the copy of Newspaper Publication. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
