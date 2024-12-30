Board Meeting 30 Dec 2024 24 Dec 2024

Sejal Glass Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve fund raising proposal(s) and other business matters if any. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on December 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.12.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Sejal Glass Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Financial Results for quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. We enclose Unaudited Financial Results [Standalone and Consolidated] for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.10.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Sejal Glass Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, August 12, 2024 We submit herein revised corporate announcement /outcome of Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024, with additional details required as per SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Apr 2024 10 Apr 2024

Sejal Glass Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for the year ended March 31 2024. We share herein outcome of the Baord Meeting held on April 19, 2024 The Company inform regarding the change in the designation of the director of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/04/2024) We submit herein revised outcome of Board Meeting held on April 19 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/04/2024) We submit herein the outcome of Baord Meeting held on April 19, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/04/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Feb 2024 15 Feb 2024

Sejal Glass Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Notice of Postal Ballot

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024