SectorGlass & Glass Products
Open₹132.05
Prev. Close₹129.04
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.83
Day's High₹133
Day's Low₹125
52 Week's High₹169.52
52 Week's Low₹81.7
Book Value₹84.67
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)84.28
P/E27.33
EPS4.74
Divi. Yield1.54
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.61
6.61
6.61
6.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
47.63
46.22
45.02
43.43
Net Worth
54.24
52.83
51.63
50.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
25.11
20.47
25.78
23.77
yoy growth (%)
22.7
-20.59
8.41
-12.97
Raw materials
-6.5
-6.62
-10.8
-12.27
As % of sales
25.89
32.34
41.91
51.6
Employee costs
-4.57
-3.72
-4.03
-3.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.8
3.17
3.23
2.31
Depreciation
-1.28
-1.45
-1.34
-1.83
Tax paid
-0.88
-0.78
-0.89
-0.93
Working capital
9.13
6.06
0.46
-5.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.7
-20.59
8.41
-12.97
Op profit growth
-6.23
-11.4
15.65
-12.65
EBIT growth
20.22
0.93
39.69
-19.24
Net profit growth
22.04
2.19
69.33
-17.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Asahi India Glass Ltd
ASAHIINDIA
730.25
|56.72
|17,787.63
|92.72
|0.27
|1,085.96
|104.15
Borosil Renewables Ltd
BORORENEW
548.4
|0
|7,149.9
|12.62
|0
|264.94
|66.68
Borosil Ltd
BOROLTD
414.35
|70.69
|4,949.19
|18.32
|0
|273.89
|63.43
La Opala RG Ltd
LAOPALA
323.95
|31.08
|3,590.85
|24.06
|3.09
|90.61
|73.55
Borosil Scientific Ltd
BOROSCI
174.05
|45.98
|1,549.03
|7.69
|0
|87.04
|44.79
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ashok Kumar Gupta.
Managing Director & CEO
Siddharth Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
R K Singh
Executive Director
Shalini Chandra
Independent Director
Anil Kumar Gupta
Independent Director
Sushil Kumar Kandoi
Independent Director
Manan Kumar Sah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Banaras Beads Ltd
Summary
Banaras Beads Limited (BBL) was established as a Public Limited Company in April, 1980. The Company is an Export house recognized by Government of India. The main business is manufacturing and Export of handicrafts like Glass Beads, Necklaces etc. The Company is Indias Largest manufacturers of Glass Beads, Fashion Jewellery & Accessories. We also deal in Beads made from Clay, Brass, Aluminium, Copper, Resin, Ceramics, Horn, Bone, Semiprecious stones, Agate, Lac, Hand Painted Beads, Spray Painted Beads etc. Apart from these, it also Trade in Leather Cords, Cotton Wax cords & Misc. Handicraft Products out of India.Promoted by Ajit Kumar Gupta and Raj Kumar Gupta, it commenced operations by manufacturing glass beads and imitation jewellery and later diversified into woollen products in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. BBL also diversified into handicrafts, silk and silk fabrics, fashion accessories, garments, etc. It has modernised its computer facilities to set up a state-of-the-art computer-aided designing system.Banaras Beads has grown over the last 70 years to become by far the largest and most productive jewelry and bead company in India. They now are counted among a small group of leading international manufacturers to meet production capacity needs of large multi store chains such as Michaels and Walmart, with a wide variety of beautiful, high quality jewelry products at extremely competitive prices. The Company supplies fashionable jewelry making finished jewelry to over 70 coun
Read More
The Banaras Beads Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹127 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Banaras Beads Ltd is ₹84.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Banaras Beads Ltd is 27.33 and 1.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Banaras Beads Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Banaras Beads Ltd is ₹81.7 and ₹169.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Banaras Beads Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.58%, 3 Years at 12.02%, 1 Year at 36.41%, 6 Month at 29.45%, 3 Month at 15.58% and 1 Month at -17.78%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.