Banaras Beads Ltd Share Price

127
(-1.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

  • Open132.05
  • Day's High133
  • 52 Wk High169.52
  • Prev. Close129.04
  • Day's Low125
  • 52 Wk Low 81.7
  • Turnover (lac)9.83
  • P/E27.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value84.67
  • EPS4.74
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)84.28
  • Div. Yield1.54
No Records Found

Banaras Beads Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Glass & Glass Products

Open

132.05

Prev. Close

129.04

Turnover(Lac.)

9.83

Day's High

133

Day's Low

125

52 Week's High

169.52

52 Week's Low

81.7

Book Value

84.67

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

84.28

P/E

27.33

EPS

4.74

Divi. Yield

1.54

Banaras Beads Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

arrow

31 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 12 Feb, 2024

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Banaras Beads Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Banaras Beads Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.14%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 41.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Banaras Beads Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.61

6.61

6.61

6.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

47.63

46.22

45.02

43.43

Net Worth

54.24

52.83

51.63

50.04

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

25.11

20.47

25.78

23.77

yoy growth (%)

22.7

-20.59

8.41

-12.97

Raw materials

-6.5

-6.62

-10.8

-12.27

As % of sales

25.89

32.34

41.91

51.6

Employee costs

-4.57

-3.72

-4.03

-3.41

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.8

3.17

3.23

2.31

Depreciation

-1.28

-1.45

-1.34

-1.83

Tax paid

-0.88

-0.78

-0.89

-0.93

Working capital

9.13

6.06

0.46

-5.81

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.7

-20.59

8.41

-12.97

Op profit growth

-6.23

-11.4

15.65

-12.65

EBIT growth

20.22

0.93

39.69

-19.24

Net profit growth

22.04

2.19

69.33

-17.14

No Record Found

Banaras Beads Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Asahi India Glass Ltd

ASAHIINDIA

730.25

56.7217,787.6392.720.271,085.96104.15

Borosil Renewables Ltd

BORORENEW

548.4

07,149.912.620264.9466.68

Borosil Ltd

BOROLTD

414.35

70.694,949.1918.320273.8963.43

La Opala RG Ltd

LAOPALA

323.95

31.083,590.8524.063.0990.6173.55

Borosil Scientific Ltd

BOROSCI

174.05

45.981,549.037.69087.0444.79

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Banaras Beads Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ashok Kumar Gupta.

Managing Director & CEO

Siddharth Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

R K Singh

Executive Director

Shalini Chandra

Independent Director

Anil Kumar Gupta

Independent Director

Sushil Kumar Kandoi

Independent Director

Manan Kumar Sah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Banaras Beads Ltd

Summary

Banaras Beads Limited (BBL) was established as a Public Limited Company in April, 1980. The Company is an Export house recognized by Government of India. The main business is manufacturing and Export of handicrafts like Glass Beads, Necklaces etc. The Company is Indias Largest manufacturers of Glass Beads, Fashion Jewellery & Accessories. We also deal in Beads made from Clay, Brass, Aluminium, Copper, Resin, Ceramics, Horn, Bone, Semiprecious stones, Agate, Lac, Hand Painted Beads, Spray Painted Beads etc. Apart from these, it also Trade in Leather Cords, Cotton Wax cords & Misc. Handicraft Products out of India.Promoted by Ajit Kumar Gupta and Raj Kumar Gupta, it commenced operations by manufacturing glass beads and imitation jewellery and later diversified into woollen products in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. BBL also diversified into handicrafts, silk and silk fabrics, fashion accessories, garments, etc. It has modernised its computer facilities to set up a state-of-the-art computer-aided designing system.Banaras Beads has grown over the last 70 years to become by far the largest and most productive jewelry and bead company in India. They now are counted among a small group of leading international manufacturers to meet production capacity needs of large multi store chains such as Michaels and Walmart, with a wide variety of beautiful, high quality jewelry products at extremely competitive prices. The Company supplies fashionable jewelry making finished jewelry to over 70 coun
Company FAQs

What is the Banaras Beads Ltd share price today?

The Banaras Beads Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹127 today.

What is the Market Cap of Banaras Beads Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Banaras Beads Ltd is ₹84.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Banaras Beads Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Banaras Beads Ltd is 27.33 and 1.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Banaras Beads Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Banaras Beads Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Banaras Beads Ltd is ₹81.7 and ₹169.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Banaras Beads Ltd?

Banaras Beads Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.58%, 3 Years at 12.02%, 1 Year at 36.41%, 6 Month at 29.45%, 3 Month at 15.58% and 1 Month at -17.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Banaras Beads Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Banaras Beads Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.14 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 41.86 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Banaras Beads Ltd

