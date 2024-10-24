|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|14 Oct 2024
|BANARAS BEADS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir NOTICE is hereby given that Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 24th October 2024 at 3.00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at A-1 Industrial Estate Varanasi to transact the following and other business - 1. To Consider and approve standalone un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2. To Consider and approve other related matters. Further as stated earlier to you that the Trading Window Close Period has commenced from October 1 2024 and will end 48 hours after the results are made public on 24th October 2024. You are requested to take notice under Regulation 29 and other of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. This is for your kind information and necessary action purposes. Un-audited financial result for quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jul 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|BANARAS BEADS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NOTICE is hereby given that Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 25th July 2024 at 3.00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at A-1 Industrial Estate Varanasi to transact the following and other business - 1. To Consider and approve standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. Other related matters. Further as stated earlier to you that the Trading Window Close Period has commenced from July 1 2024 and will end 48 hours after the results are made public on 25th July 2024. You are requested to take notice under Regulation 29 and other of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. This is for your kind information and necessary action purposes. Un-audited result for quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|BANARAS BEADS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NOTICE is hereby given that Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 28th May 2024 at 3.00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at A-1 Industrial Estate Varanasi to transact the following and other business - 1. To Consider and approve standalone audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2. Other related matters. Further as stated earlier to you that the Trading Window Close Period has commenced from April 1 2024 and will end 48 hours after the results are made public on 28th May 2024. You are requested to take notice under Regulation 29 and other of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. This is for your kind information and necessary action purposes. Audited Financial Result (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2024
|15 Jan 2024
|BANARAS BEADS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NOTICE is hereby given that Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 31st January 2024 at 3.00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at A-1 Industrial Estate Varanasi to transact the following and other business - 1. To Consider and approve standalone un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. 2. The Board of Directors shall also consider declaration of interim dividend for the year 2024 if any on 31st January 2024. a. The Record Date will be on 12th February 2024 for the purpose of entitlement of the shareholders to the interim dividend for the year 2023-24 if any to be declared by the Board of Directors of the Company. b. The relevant intimation of the Record Date is attached for the purpose of interim dividend for the year 2024 if any. c. The Interim dividend for the year 2023-24 if any declared would be paid on or after 22nd February 2024. 3. To consider other matters. Board Meeting Outcome for Declaration Of Interim Dividend @ 20% On Equity Share Capital I.E. Rs.2.00 Per Share By Board In Its Meeting Held On Today 31.01.2024 At 3.00 P.M. 1. The board has declared Interim Dividend for F.Y. 2023-2024 @ 20% on equity share capital (Rs.2.00 per share). 2. The Record Date will be 12.02.2024 for the purpose of payment of said interim Dividend on Equity Shares as informed by us earlier on 15.01.2024. The Interim Dividend would be paid to members whose names appear on the Register of Members as on the Record Date i.e. 12.02.2024 and the beneficial owners as per details received by the Company from National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited. 3. The Members who have not yet made payment against calls in arrears, their dividend on partly paid shares will be adjusted from their due calls in arrear amounts. 4. The dividend shall be paid on or after 22nd February 2024. Meeting start timing 3:00 P.M. and Meeting end time 3.50P.M. Copy of un-audited financial result for quarter ended 31.12.2023. Copy Limited review report for quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.