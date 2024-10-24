Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

BANARAS BEADS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir NOTICE is hereby given that Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 24th October 2024 at 3.00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at A-1 Industrial Estate Varanasi to transact the following and other business - 1. To Consider and approve standalone un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2. To Consider and approve other related matters. Further as stated earlier to you that the Trading Window Close Period has commenced from October 1 2024 and will end 48 hours after the results are made public on 24th October 2024. You are requested to take notice under Regulation 29 and other of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. This is for your kind information and necessary action purposes. Un-audited financial result for quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 16 Jul 2024

BANARAS BEADS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NOTICE is hereby given that Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 25th July 2024 at 3.00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at A-1 Industrial Estate Varanasi to transact the following and other business - 1. To Consider and approve standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. Other related matters. Further as stated earlier to you that the Trading Window Close Period has commenced from July 1 2024 and will end 48 hours after the results are made public on 25th July 2024. You are requested to take notice under Regulation 29 and other of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. This is for your kind information and necessary action purposes. Un-audited result for quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 13 May 2024

BANARAS BEADS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NOTICE is hereby given that Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 28th May 2024 at 3.00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at A-1 Industrial Estate Varanasi to transact the following and other business - 1. To Consider and approve standalone audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2. Other related matters. Further as stated earlier to you that the Trading Window Close Period has commenced from April 1 2024 and will end 48 hours after the results are made public on 28th May 2024. You are requested to take notice under Regulation 29 and other of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. This is for your kind information and necessary action purposes. Audited Financial Result (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024