Banaras Beads Ltd Cash Flow Statement

127
(-1.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.8

3.17

3.23

2.31

Depreciation

-1.28

-1.45

-1.34

-1.83

Tax paid

-0.88

-0.78

-0.89

-0.93

Working capital

9.13

6.06

0.46

-5.81

Other operating items

Operating

10.76

6.99

1.46

-6.26

Capital expenditure

-8.53

-0.24

10.96

0.48

Free cash flow

2.23

6.75

12.42

-5.77

Equity raised

86.85

82.08

76.3

73.22

Investing

0

-1.77

1.77

-0.06

Financing

1.47

4.33

-1.9

0.8

Dividends paid

1.33

0

0

0

Net in cash

91.9

91.4

88.6

68.18

