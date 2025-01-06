Banaras Beads Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.8
3.17
3.23
2.31
Depreciation
-1.28
-1.45
-1.34
-1.83
Tax paid
-0.88
-0.78
-0.89
-0.93
Working capital
9.13
6.06
0.46
-5.81
Other operating items
Operating
10.76
6.99
1.46
-6.26
Capital expenditure
-8.53
-0.24
10.96
0.48
Free cash flow
2.23
6.75
12.42
-5.77
Equity raised
86.85
82.08
76.3
73.22
Investing
0
-1.77
1.77
-0.06
Financing
1.47
4.33
-1.9
0.8
Dividends paid
1.33
0
0
0
Net in cash
91.9
91.4
88.6
68.18
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.