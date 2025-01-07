iifl-logo-icon 1
Banaras Beads Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

130.23
(2.54%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:06 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

25.11

20.47

25.78

23.77

yoy growth (%)

22.7

-20.59

8.41

-12.97

Raw materials

-6.5

-6.62

-10.8

-12.27

As % of sales

25.89

32.34

41.91

51.6

Employee costs

-4.57

-3.72

-4.03

-3.41

As % of sales

18.21

18.19

15.65

14.35

Other costs

-10.89

-6.76

-7.15

-4.82

As % of sales (Other Cost)

43.37

33.06

27.74

20.27

Operating profit

3.14

3.35

3.78

3.27

OPM

12.52

16.39

14.69

13.77

Depreciation

-1.28

-1.45

-1.34

-1.83

Interest expense

-0.25

-0.2

-0.11

-0.07

Other income

2.19

1.47

0.9

0.95

Profit before tax

3.8

3.17

3.23

2.31

Taxes

-0.88

-0.78

-0.89

-0.93

Tax rate

-23.28

-24.61

-27.56

-40.34

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.92

2.39

2.34

1.38

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.92

2.39

2.34

1.38

yoy growth (%)

22.04

2.19

69.33

-17.14

NPM

11.62

11.68

9.08

5.81

