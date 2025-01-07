Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
25.11
20.47
25.78
23.77
yoy growth (%)
22.7
-20.59
8.41
-12.97
Raw materials
-6.5
-6.62
-10.8
-12.27
As % of sales
25.89
32.34
41.91
51.6
Employee costs
-4.57
-3.72
-4.03
-3.41
As % of sales
18.21
18.19
15.65
14.35
Other costs
-10.89
-6.76
-7.15
-4.82
As % of sales (Other Cost)
43.37
33.06
27.74
20.27
Operating profit
3.14
3.35
3.78
3.27
OPM
12.52
16.39
14.69
13.77
Depreciation
-1.28
-1.45
-1.34
-1.83
Interest expense
-0.25
-0.2
-0.11
-0.07
Other income
2.19
1.47
0.9
0.95
Profit before tax
3.8
3.17
3.23
2.31
Taxes
-0.88
-0.78
-0.89
-0.93
Tax rate
-23.28
-24.61
-27.56
-40.34
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.92
2.39
2.34
1.38
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.92
2.39
2.34
1.38
yoy growth (%)
22.04
2.19
69.33
-17.14
NPM
11.62
11.68
9.08
5.81
