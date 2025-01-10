Banaras Beads Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.61
6.61
6.61
6.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
47.63
46.22
45.02
43.43
Net Worth
54.24
52.83
51.63
50.04
Minority Interest
Debt
3.29
0.29
5.8
4.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
0.04
0
0
Total Liabilities
57.56
53.16
57.43
54.37
Fixed Assets
8.89
9
9
18.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.03
3.04
3.13
3.12
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.04
0.02
0
Networking Capital
33.6
39.98
33.06
26.83
Inventories
23.01
21.75
18.7
11.96
Inventory Days
271.73
213.25
Sundry Debtors
6.68
6.2
4.59
2.68
Debtor Days
66.69
47.78
Other Current Assets
6.18
14.81
12.1
13.91
Sundry Creditors
-0.44
-0.65
-0.75
-0.27
Creditor Days
10.89
4.81
Other Current Liabilities
-1.83
-2.13
-1.58
-1.45
Cash
11.99
1.11
12.22
6.25
Total Assets
57.56
53.17
57.43
54.36
