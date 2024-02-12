Board Meeting Outcome for Declaration Of Interim Dividend @ 20% On Equity Share Capital I.E. Rs.2.00 Per Share By Board In Its Meeting Held On Today 31.01.2024 At 3.00 P.M. 1. The board has declared Interim Dividend for F.Y. 2023-2024 @ 20% on equity share capital (Rs.2.00 per share). 2. The Record Date will be 12.02.2024 for the purpose of payment of said interim Dividend on Equity Shares as informed by us earlier on 15.01.2024. The Interim Dividend would be paid to members whose names appear on the Register of Members as on the Record Date i.e. 12.02.2024 and the beneficial owners as per details received by the Company from National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited. 3. The Members who have not yet made payment against calls in arrears, their dividend on partly paid shares will be adjusted from their due calls in arrear amounts. 4. The dividend shall be paid on or after 22nd February 2024. Meeting start timing 3:00 P.M. and Meeting end time 3.50P.M.