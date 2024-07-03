Banaras Beads Ltd Summary

Banaras Beads Limited (BBL) was established as a Public Limited Company in April, 1980. The Company is an Export house recognized by Government of India. The main business is manufacturing and Export of handicrafts like Glass Beads, Necklaces etc. The Company is Indias Largest manufacturers of Glass Beads, Fashion Jewellery & Accessories. We also deal in Beads made from Clay, Brass, Aluminium, Copper, Resin, Ceramics, Horn, Bone, Semiprecious stones, Agate, Lac, Hand Painted Beads, Spray Painted Beads etc. Apart from these, it also Trade in Leather Cords, Cotton Wax cords & Misc. Handicraft Products out of India.Promoted by Ajit Kumar Gupta and Raj Kumar Gupta, it commenced operations by manufacturing glass beads and imitation jewellery and later diversified into woollen products in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. BBL also diversified into handicrafts, silk and silk fabrics, fashion accessories, garments, etc. It has modernised its computer facilities to set up a state-of-the-art computer-aided designing system.Banaras Beads has grown over the last 70 years to become by far the largest and most productive jewelry and bead company in India. They now are counted among a small group of leading international manufacturers to meet production capacity needs of large multi store chains such as Michaels and Walmart, with a wide variety of beautiful, high quality jewelry products at extremely competitive prices. The Company supplies fashionable jewelry making finished jewelry to over 70 countries around the world, in the U.S. and Europe.The company came out with a public issue in Feb.95 to finance the expansion of its facilities for glass beads, imitation jewellery and woollen products. It has also created manufacturing facilities for gold and silver studded jewellery. The project was completed in 1995 (cost : Rs 35.6 cr).