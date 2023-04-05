To the Members of

BANARAS BEADS LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Banaras Beads Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as “ standalone financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its profit (including other comprehensive income), the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statement.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

The Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the Key Audit Matters Revenue recognition of Duty Credit Scripts Merchandise Export India Scheme(MEIS),Remission on Duties & Taxes on Export Products (RODEP), Duty Credit Incentive Script Schemes receivable at the end of accounting year is accounted on estimated realizable value. (refer point D of Note 1 of the Standalone Financial Statement) Our Audit procedures include the following substantive procedures- • Duty Credit Incentive Script, MEIS and RODEP under various export incentive schemes received during the year are verified from the Realised Value of Export, prescribed rate of script by the Government related to the product exported and value mentioned on the Script. • The recognition of revenue of Duty Credit Incentive Script, MEIS and RODEP on value of Export not realized at year end is verified from the FOB value of export, prescribed rate of script by the Government related to the product and last realizable rate of transferred script during the year. • Reduction in Script, MEIS and RODEP value due to actual realization of export is adjusted in revenue when actual script etc is received. Difference between provision and actual transfer value is adjusted in revenue at the time of transfer. • Value of Scripts etc. consumed in payments of custom duty against imports made are verified from documents of import and scripts. • Entries for scripts etc transferred during the year are accounted for on actual realised value and verified from invoice and other relevant documents.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the State of Affairs, Profit/Loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flow of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting record in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities, selection and application of appropriate accounting policies, making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the stand alone financial statements, management and board of directors are responsible for assessing the companys ability to continue as going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intend to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The board of directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of Standalone financial statement and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 (the Order”) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in “ Annexure A” a statement of the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. A) As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except as reported in 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014.

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Change in Equity and Standalone Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by the Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of Accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2A(b) above on reporting under section 143(3b) of the Act and paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014.

g) With Respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure-B.

B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as on 31st March2024 on its financial position in note number 50 & 51 in its financial Statement.

b. The Company has made provision as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for the material foreseeable losses, if any, on long terms contracts including derivative contracts.

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024.

d. i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from the borrowed funds or share premium or any other source or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall:

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) by or on behalf of the Company or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

ii) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall:

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (d) (i) and (d) (ii) contain any material misstatement.

e. The interim dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with section 123 of the Act.

f. With respect to the reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, based on our examination which includes test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software :

i) The Company has used Tally Prime accounting software for maintaining books of accounts having audit trail (edit log) facility. Other supporting software do not have such facility.

ii) The features of recording the audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled in the Tally software for the period 1st April2023 to 5th June2023.

Further for the periods where audit trail(edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the accounting software, we did not come across any instances of the audit trail features being tampered with.

C. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16), in our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of the section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 197 of the Act. The ministry of corporate affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

For- G D Dubey & Associates

Chartered Accountants

(Firm Registration No- 009836C)

(G.D. Dubey)

Partner

M. No. 076804

Varanasi; 28.05.2024

ICAI UDIN : 24076804BKBIDH6102

ANNEXURE “A” to the INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

THE ANNEXURE REFERRED TO IN OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OF BANARAS BEADS LIMITED ON THE ACCOUNTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2024.

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

i. (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the of the records of the company, the Property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than the immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreement are dully executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of use assets) or Intangible Asserts or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of five crores rupees, in aggregate, from bank on the basis of security of current assets. No quarterly returns or statements are filed by the company to the bank as the clause of submission of Stock Statement/Drawing Power Calculation is not stipulated by bank.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account and records of the Company, the Company has granted unsecured advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership or any other parties during the year, details of loan is stated in sub clause (a) below:

(a) A. Based on the audit procedures carried by us and as per the information and explanation to us, the company has not granted any loans to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

B. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the details of the advances granted by the company to a party other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates is as below:

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Aggregate amount given during the year (Rs. Lacs) 335.00 0.00 Outstanding as at Balance Sheet date (Rs. Lacs) 305.90 0.00

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made, if any and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and advances in the nature of loans during the year are prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examinations of the records of the company, the company has not granted any interest free loans and advances in the nature of loans during the year. In case of interest bearing loans given, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, and the repayment or receipts have been regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examinations of the records of the company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given and advances in the nature of loans given.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examinations of the records of the company, there is no loans, loan or advances in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examinations of the records of the company, the company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayments.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examinations of the records of the company, the company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act2013 (“the Act”). In respect of the investments made by the company, in our opinion the provisions of section 186 of the Act have been complied with.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examinations of the records of the company, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from public. Accordingly clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examinations of the records of the company, the reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable as the Companys business activities are not covered by the companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examinations of the records of the company, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Sales-tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Value added Tax, Cess to the extent applicable and any other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no outstanding undisputed statutory dues as on 31st of March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. The disputed statutory dues are disclosed in the note no.51 of the notes to accounts.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of accounts, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act1961 as income during the year.

ix. (a) Based on our audit procedures and on the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that, the Company has taken only working capital loans from banks and has not defaulted in repayment of dues to the bank. The company does not have any other borrowing from financial institution and has not issued debentures.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any Bank or Financial Institution or Government or Government Authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has facility of working capital limit from bank which is prima facie not utilised for long term purpose.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and overall examination of the financial Statements of the Company, we report that the company has not taken any fund from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Companies Act2013. Further, the Company is not having any subsidiary, associate or joint venture as defined under the Companies Act2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associates or joint venture companies as defined under the Companies Act2013. Further, the Company is not having any subsidiary, associate or joint venture as defined under the Companies Act2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised during the Financial Year moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence reporting under clause 3(x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standard on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the Audit.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act2013 has been filed by the Auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As per information given by the company, no complaints has been received from the whistle blower by the Company during the year.

xii. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under any sub clauses of clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in point 34 of the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) Based on the information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its Directors and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-I of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we observed that the Company has not conducted any Non Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the group does not have any CIC.. Accordingly, the requirement of clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exist as on the date of audit report that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The provisions of section 135 and schedule VII of the Companies Act2013 is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

xxi. Being this Audit Report is for Standalone Financial Statement, clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For- G D Dubey & Associates

Chartered Accountants

(Firm No 009836C)

(G.D. Dubey)

Partner

M. No. 076804

VARANASI; 28.05.2024

UDIN : 24076804BKBIDH6102

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (A) (g) under on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under (i) of Sub- section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act,2013 (“the Act) of Banaras Beads Limited.

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statement of Banaras Beads Limited (‘the Company) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended and as at on that date.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls.

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘the Guidance Note). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control that were operating effectively for ensuing the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those standard and guidance note that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial control with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial control with reference to the financial statements includes obtaining an understanding of internal financial control with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risk of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future period are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the polices or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion.

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Control over financial reporting issued by the ICAI.

For- G D Dubey & Associates

Chartered Accountants

(Firm No 009836C)

(G.D. Dubey)

Partner

M. No. 076804

VARANASI; 28.05.2024

UDIN : 24076804BKBIDH6102