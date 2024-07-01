|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|1 Aug 2024
|29 May 2024
|AGM 01/08/2024 44th Annual Reports for F.Y. 2023-2024 of the company containing Notice, Directors, Auditors Reports, Annual Accounts, Cash Flow and other details for your information and record purposes. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.07.2024) 44th AGM Proceeding held on 01.08.2024 through physical mode. Intimation regarding re-appointment of Key Managerial personnel and Independent directors by members in 44th AGM held on 01.08.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.