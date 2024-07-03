iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Borosil Scientific Ltd Share Price

166.95
(-4.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:54:30 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open174.05
  • Day's High175.4
  • 52 Wk High230
  • Prev. Close174.05
  • Day's Low166.2
  • 52 Wk Low 138
  • Turnover (lac)107.64
  • P/E45.98
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value44.7
  • EPS3.79
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,484.14
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Borosil Scientific Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Glass & Glass Products

Open

174.05

Prev. Close

174.05

Turnover(Lac.)

107.64

Day's High

175.4

Day's Low

166.2

52 Week's High

230

52 Week's Low

138

Book Value

44.7

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,484.14

P/E

45.98

EPS

3.79

Divi. Yield

0

Borosil Scientific Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Borosil Scientific Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Borosil Scientific Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.86%

Non-Promoter- 0.39%

Institutions: 0.39%

Non-Institutions: 31.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Borosil Scientific Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.88

8.87

16.33

13.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

374.32

343.04

75.18

48.87

Net Worth

383.2

351.91

91.51

62.84

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

394.58

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

394.58

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

5.42

View Annually Results

Borosil Scientific Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Asahi India Glass Ltd

ASAHIINDIA

730.25

56.7217,787.6392.720.271,085.96104.15

Borosil Renewables Ltd

BORORENEW

548.4

07,149.912.620264.9466.68

Borosil Ltd

BOROLTD

414.35

70.694,949.1918.320273.8963.43

La Opala RG Ltd

LAOPALA

323.95

31.083,590.8524.063.0990.6173.55

Borosil Scientific Ltd

BOROSCI

174.05

45.981,549.037.69087.0444.79

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Borosil Scientific Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Kewal Handa

Independent Director

Anupa Sahney

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Borosil Scientific Ltd

Summary

Borosil Scientific Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name and style of Klass Pack Private Limited and Certificate of Incorporation dated May 29, 1991 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai). Subsequently, the Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and renamed as Klass Pack Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated June 19, 2018 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement, the name of the Company has been changed to Borosil Scientific Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 05, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai.At present, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of Scientific & Industrial Products (SIP) and ConsumerProducts (CP). SIP consist of laboratory glassware, instruments, disposable plastics, liquid handling systems, explosion proof lighting glassware, glass ampoules, tabular glass vials and pharmaceutical packaging. CP consist of glass tumblers, glass bottles, storage products etcThe Company offers more than 4,000 products encompassing scientific and laboratory glassware, analytical vials, filter papers, laboratory equipment, process systems, primary pharmaceutical packaging and allied products. Their laboratory equipment, bearing the Labquest brand, complies with national and international standards. The Company further s
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Borosil Scientific Ltd share price today?

The Borosil Scientific Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹166.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Borosil Scientific Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Borosil Scientific Ltd is ₹1484.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Borosil Scientific Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Borosil Scientific Ltd is 45.98 and 3.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Borosil Scientific Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Borosil Scientific Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Borosil Scientific Ltd is ₹138 and ₹230 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Borosil Scientific Ltd?

Borosil Scientific Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 11.07%, 6 Month at -18.65%, 3 Month at -4.73% and 1 Month at -3.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Borosil Scientific Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Borosil Scientific Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.87 %
Institutions - 0.39 %
Public - 31.74 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Borosil Scientific Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.