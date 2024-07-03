Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorGlass & Glass Products
Open₹174.05
Prev. Close₹174.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹107.64
Day's High₹175.4
Day's Low₹166.2
52 Week's High₹230
52 Week's Low₹138
Book Value₹44.7
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,484.14
P/E45.98
EPS3.79
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.88
8.87
16.33
13.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
374.32
343.04
75.18
48.87
Net Worth
383.2
351.91
91.51
62.84
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
394.58
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
394.58
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
5.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Asahi India Glass Ltd
ASAHIINDIA
730.25
|56.72
|17,787.63
|92.72
|0.27
|1,085.96
|104.15
Borosil Renewables Ltd
BORORENEW
548.4
|0
|7,149.9
|12.62
|0
|264.94
|66.68
Borosil Ltd
BOROLTD
414.35
|70.69
|4,949.19
|18.32
|0
|273.89
|63.43
La Opala RG Ltd
LAOPALA
323.95
|31.08
|3,590.85
|24.06
|3.09
|90.61
|73.55
Borosil Scientific Ltd
BOROSCI
174.05
|45.98
|1,549.03
|7.69
|0
|87.04
|44.79
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Kewal Handa
Independent Director
Anupa Sahney
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Borosil Scientific Ltd
Summary
Borosil Scientific Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name and style of Klass Pack Private Limited and Certificate of Incorporation dated May 29, 1991 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai). Subsequently, the Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and renamed as Klass Pack Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated June 19, 2018 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement, the name of the Company has been changed to Borosil Scientific Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 05, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai.At present, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of Scientific & Industrial Products (SIP) and ConsumerProducts (CP). SIP consist of laboratory glassware, instruments, disposable plastics, liquid handling systems, explosion proof lighting glassware, glass ampoules, tabular glass vials and pharmaceutical packaging. CP consist of glass tumblers, glass bottles, storage products etcThe Company offers more than 4,000 products encompassing scientific and laboratory glassware, analytical vials, filter papers, laboratory equipment, process systems, primary pharmaceutical packaging and allied products. Their laboratory equipment, bearing the Labquest brand, complies with national and international standards. The Company further s
Read More
The Borosil Scientific Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹166.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Borosil Scientific Ltd is ₹1484.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Borosil Scientific Ltd is 45.98 and 3.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Borosil Scientific Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Borosil Scientific Ltd is ₹138 and ₹230 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Borosil Scientific Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 11.07%, 6 Month at -18.65%, 3 Month at -4.73% and 1 Month at -3.33%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.