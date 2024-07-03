Summary

Borosil Scientific Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name and style of Klass Pack Private Limited and Certificate of Incorporation dated May 29, 1991 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai). Subsequently, the Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and renamed as Klass Pack Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated June 19, 2018 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement, the name of the Company has been changed to Borosil Scientific Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 05, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai.At present, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of Scientific & Industrial Products (SIP) and ConsumerProducts (CP). SIP consist of laboratory glassware, instruments, disposable plastics, liquid handling systems, explosion proof lighting glassware, glass ampoules, tabular glass vials and pharmaceutical packaging. CP consist of glass tumblers, glass bottles, storage products etcThe Company offers more than 4,000 products encompassing scientific and laboratory glassware, analytical vials, filter papers, laboratory equipment, process systems, primary pharmaceutical packaging and allied products. Their laboratory equipment, bearing the Labquest brand, complies with national and international standards. The Company further s

