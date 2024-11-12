iifl-logo-icon 1
Borosil Scientific Ltd Board Meeting

158.8
(1.29%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:04:55 AM

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Borosil Scientific Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Intimation of the outcome of the Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Borosil Scientific Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30 2024 - Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and change in Chief Financial Officer (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202421 May 2024
Please find enclosed intimation received by the Company from Borosil Scientific Limited Results for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 (Company got listed, today i.e. June 07, 2024) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/06/2024)

