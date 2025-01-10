Borosil Scientific Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.88
8.87
16.33
13.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
374.32
343.04
75.18
48.87
Net Worth
383.2
351.91
91.51
62.84
Minority Interest
Debt
11.17
10.79
0
7.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
17.71
21.55
1.31
1
Total Liabilities
412.08
384.25
92.82
71.11
Fixed Assets
160.49
158.52
58.62
55.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
40.78
32.41
9.14
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
10.27
9.48
3.14
4.27
Networking Capital
187.42
182.06
20.98
9.53
Inventories
88.81
97.29
18.52
14.62
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
52.73
40.93
14.9
13.13
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
120.68
101.12
8.45
4.34
Sundry Creditors
-36.48
-22.69
-10.09
-13.5
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-38.32
-34.59
-10.8
-9.06
Cash
13.13
1.77
0.94
1.51
Total Assets
412.09
384.24
92.82
71.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.