Borosil Scientific Ltd Summary

Borosil Scientific Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name and style of Klass Pack Private Limited and Certificate of Incorporation dated May 29, 1991 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai). Subsequently, the Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and renamed as Klass Pack Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated June 19, 2018 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement, the name of the Company has been changed to Borosil Scientific Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 05, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai.At present, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of Scientific & Industrial Products (SIP) and ConsumerProducts (CP). SIP consist of laboratory glassware, instruments, disposable plastics, liquid handling systems, explosion proof lighting glassware, glass ampoules, tabular glass vials and pharmaceutical packaging. CP consist of glass tumblers, glass bottles, storage products etcThe Company offers more than 4,000 products encompassing scientific and laboratory glassware, analytical vials, filter papers, laboratory equipment, process systems, primary pharmaceutical packaging and allied products. Their laboratory equipment, bearing the Labquest brand, complies with national and international standards. The Company further specialize in Glass Ampoules and Tubular Glass Vials of USP Type 1 glass, which serves as vital primary packaging material for pharmaceutical companies producing life-saving injectables. Additionally, its product portfolio includes Analytical vials. Post-acquisition of the subsidiary in April 2023, Goel Scientific Glass Works Limited, the Company introduced Process Sciences in providing sophisticated solutions for chemical synthesis, research & process development, and industrial & chemical processing equipment. In 1994, the Company started its business operations at Ambad Factory, Nashik; and later on, started business operations at Gonde Factory in Igatpuri in 2012. In 2016, Borosil Glass Works Limited acquired stake in the Company thereby making the Company it subsidiary. The Company became a subsidiary of Borosil Limited through the Scheme of Arrangement for Amalgamation between Vyline Glass Works Limited and Fennel Investment and Finance Private Limited and Gujarat Borosil Limited and Borosil Glass Works Limited (now renamed as Borosil Renewables Ltd.) and the Company effective from February 12, 2020. The Scientific and Industrial Products Business of Borosil Limited was demerged/ transferred into the Company and Borosil Technologies Limited (BTL) got amalgamated with the Company in November, 2023 and the said Scheme became effective from December 02, 2023.In terms of the said Demerger, the Company issued and allotted 8,59,36,572 new equity shares on December 08, 2023 to the shareholders of Borosil Limited in the ratio of : 3 (Three) fully paid up equity share of Re 1/- each of the Company credited as fully paid up, for every 4 (Four) fully paid up equity share of Rs 1/- each of Borosil Limited. i.e., 3:4.