Summary

Borosil Limited was formerly incorporated as Hopewell Tableware Private Limited on 25 November, 2010. The Company converted from Private Limited to Public Limited and accordingly, the name was changed from Hopewell Tableware Private Limited to Hopewell Tableware Limited with effect from 19 July 2018. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and again the name of the Company was changed from Hopewell Tableware Limited to Borosil Limited with effect from 20 November 2018.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading of Scientific and Industrial Products (SIP) and Consumer Products (CP). SIP consist of laboratory glassware, instruments, disposable plastics, liquid handling systems and explosion proof lighting glassware. CP consist of microwavable and flameproof kitchenware, glass tumblers, hydra bottles, tableware and dinnerware, appliances and storage products. Pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement, approved on January 15, 2020, the Scientific and Industrial Products and Consumerware Products businesses of Borosil Renewables Limited (BRL) (formerly known as Borosil Glass Works Limited) got demerged into the Company. The Scheme became effective from February 12, 2020. Accordingly, post demerger, the Company is carrying the Scientific and Industrial Product Business and Consumer Product Business including its own opal ware business. Further, by virtue of the Scheme, all investments of Borosil Renew

