SectorGlass & Glass Products
Open₹415.3
Prev. Close₹414.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹487.24
Day's High₹415.7
Day's Low₹399.05
52 Week's High₹515.9
52 Week's Low₹285.25
Book Value₹63.42
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,811.2
P/E70.69
EPS5.86
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.46
11.44
11.42
11.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
568.58
498.57
756.1
688.32
Net Worth
580.04
510.01
767.52
699.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
750.41
527.22
590.82
345.31
yoy growth (%)
42.33
-10.76
71.09
239.98
Raw materials
-283.39
-225.96
-208.75
-92.81
As % of sales
37.76
42.85
35.33
26.87
Employee costs
-111.22
-88.48
-91.71
-57.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
122.88
60.34
50.43
31.75
Depreciation
-27.13
-29.61
-32.58
-23.59
Tax paid
-34.19
-19.57
-9.28
-8.1
Working capital
132.88
-97.39
11.39
157.15
Other operating items
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
942.25
741.58
839.86
584.77
635.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
942.25
741.58
839.86
584.77
635.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
17.81
29.38
24.57
16.84
9.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Asahi India Glass Ltd
ASAHIINDIA
730.25
|56.72
|17,787.63
|92.72
|0.27
|1,085.96
|104.15
Borosil Renewables Ltd
BORORENEW
548.4
|0
|7,149.9
|12.62
|0
|264.94
|66.68
Borosil Ltd
BOROLTD
414.35
|70.69
|4,949.19
|18.32
|0
|273.89
|63.43
La Opala RG Ltd
LAOPALA
323.95
|31.08
|3,590.85
|24.06
|3.09
|90.61
|73.55
Borosil Scientific Ltd
BOROSCI
174.05
|45.98
|1,549.03
|7.69
|0
|87.04
|44.79
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
P K Kheruka
Vice Chairman, MD & CEO
Shreevar Kheruka
Whole-time Director
Rajesh Chaudhary
Independent Director
Anupa Sahney
Independent Director
Kewal Handa
Independent Non Exe. Director
K B S Anand
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anshu Agarwal
Summary
Borosil Limited was formerly incorporated as Hopewell Tableware Private Limited on 25 November, 2010. The Company converted from Private Limited to Public Limited and accordingly, the name was changed from Hopewell Tableware Private Limited to Hopewell Tableware Limited with effect from 19 July 2018. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and again the name of the Company was changed from Hopewell Tableware Limited to Borosil Limited with effect from 20 November 2018.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading of Scientific and Industrial Products (SIP) and Consumer Products (CP). SIP consist of laboratory glassware, instruments, disposable plastics, liquid handling systems and explosion proof lighting glassware. CP consist of microwavable and flameproof kitchenware, glass tumblers, hydra bottles, tableware and dinnerware, appliances and storage products. Pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement, approved on January 15, 2020, the Scientific and Industrial Products and Consumerware Products businesses of Borosil Renewables Limited (BRL) (formerly known as Borosil Glass Works Limited) got demerged into the Company. The Scheme became effective from February 12, 2020. Accordingly, post demerger, the Company is carrying the Scientific and Industrial Product Business and Consumer Product Business including its own opal ware business. Further, by virtue of the Scheme, all investments of Borosil Renew
The Borosil Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹402.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Borosil Ltd is ₹4811.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Borosil Ltd is 70.69 and 6.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Borosil Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Borosil Ltd is ₹285.25 and ₹515.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Borosil Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.73%, 3 Years at 6.73%, 1 Year at 22.39%, 6 Month at 8.37%, 3 Month at 1.97% and 1 Month at -12.70%.
