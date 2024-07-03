iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Borosil Ltd Share Price

402.7
(-2.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open415.3
  • Day's High415.7
  • 52 Wk High515.9
  • Prev. Close414.35
  • Day's Low399.05
  • 52 Wk Low 285.25
  • Turnover (lac)487.24
  • P/E70.69
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value63.42
  • EPS5.86
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,811.2
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Borosil Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Glass & Glass Products

Open

415.3

Prev. Close

414.35

Turnover(Lac.)

487.24

Day's High

415.7

Day's Low

399.05

52 Week's High

515.9

52 Week's Low

285.25

Book Value

63.42

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,811.2

P/E

70.69

EPS

5.86

Divi. Yield

0

Borosil Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Borosil Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Borosil Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.70%

Non-Promoter- 6.11%

Institutions: 6.11%

Non-Institutions: 29.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Borosil Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.46

11.44

11.42

11.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

568.58

498.57

756.1

688.32

Net Worth

580.04

510.01

767.52

699.73

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

750.41

527.22

590.82

345.31

yoy growth (%)

42.33

-10.76

71.09

239.98

Raw materials

-283.39

-225.96

-208.75

-92.81

As % of sales

37.76

42.85

35.33

26.87

Employee costs

-111.22

-88.48

-91.71

-57.42

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

122.88

60.34

50.43

31.75

Depreciation

-27.13

-29.61

-32.58

-23.59

Tax paid

-34.19

-19.57

-9.28

-8.1

Working capital

132.88

-97.39

11.39

157.15

Other operating items

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

942.25

741.58

839.86

584.77

635.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

942.25

741.58

839.86

584.77

635.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

17.81

29.38

24.57

16.84

9.54

View Annually Results

Borosil Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Asahi India Glass Ltd

ASAHIINDIA

730.25

56.7217,787.6392.720.271,085.96104.15

Borosil Renewables Ltd

BORORENEW

548.4

07,149.912.620264.9466.68

Borosil Ltd

BOROLTD

414.35

70.694,949.1918.320273.8963.43

La Opala RG Ltd

LAOPALA

323.95

31.083,590.8524.063.0990.6173.55

Borosil Scientific Ltd

BOROSCI

174.05

45.981,549.037.69087.0444.79

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Borosil Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

P K Kheruka

Vice Chairman, MD & CEO

Shreevar Kheruka

Whole-time Director

Rajesh Chaudhary

Independent Director

Anupa Sahney

Independent Director

Kewal Handa

Independent Non Exe. Director

K B S Anand

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anshu Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Borosil Ltd

Summary

Borosil Limited was formerly incorporated as Hopewell Tableware Private Limited on 25 November, 2010. The Company converted from Private Limited to Public Limited and accordingly, the name was changed from Hopewell Tableware Private Limited to Hopewell Tableware Limited with effect from 19 July 2018. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and again the name of the Company was changed from Hopewell Tableware Limited to Borosil Limited with effect from 20 November 2018.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading of Scientific and Industrial Products (SIP) and Consumer Products (CP). SIP consist of laboratory glassware, instruments, disposable plastics, liquid handling systems and explosion proof lighting glassware. CP consist of microwavable and flameproof kitchenware, glass tumblers, hydra bottles, tableware and dinnerware, appliances and storage products. Pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement, approved on January 15, 2020, the Scientific and Industrial Products and Consumerware Products businesses of Borosil Renewables Limited (BRL) (formerly known as Borosil Glass Works Limited) got demerged into the Company. The Scheme became effective from February 12, 2020. Accordingly, post demerger, the Company is carrying the Scientific and Industrial Product Business and Consumer Product Business including its own opal ware business. Further, by virtue of the Scheme, all investments of Borosil Renew
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Borosil Ltd share price today?

The Borosil Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹402.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Borosil Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Borosil Ltd is ₹4811.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Borosil Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Borosil Ltd is 70.69 and 6.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Borosil Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Borosil Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Borosil Ltd is ₹285.25 and ₹515.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Borosil Ltd?

Borosil Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.73%, 3 Years at 6.73%, 1 Year at 22.39%, 6 Month at 8.37%, 3 Month at 1.97% and 1 Month at -12.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Borosil Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Borosil Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.71 %
Institutions - 6.12 %
Public - 29.18 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Borosil Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.