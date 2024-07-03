Borosil Ltd Summary

Borosil Limited was formerly incorporated as Hopewell Tableware Private Limited on 25 November, 2010. The Company converted from Private Limited to Public Limited and accordingly, the name was changed from Hopewell Tableware Private Limited to Hopewell Tableware Limited with effect from 19 July 2018. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and again the name of the Company was changed from Hopewell Tableware Limited to Borosil Limited with effect from 20 November 2018.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading of Scientific and Industrial Products (SIP) and Consumer Products (CP). SIP consist of laboratory glassware, instruments, disposable plastics, liquid handling systems and explosion proof lighting glassware. CP consist of microwavable and flameproof kitchenware, glass tumblers, hydra bottles, tableware and dinnerware, appliances and storage products. Pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement, approved on January 15, 2020, the Scientific and Industrial Products and Consumerware Products businesses of Borosil Renewables Limited (BRL) (formerly known as Borosil Glass Works Limited) got demerged into the Company. The Scheme became effective from February 12, 2020. Accordingly, post demerger, the Company is carrying the Scientific and Industrial Product Business and Consumer Product Business including its own opal ware business. Further, by virtue of the Scheme, all investments of Borosil Renewable Limited (BRL) including the investments in four subsidiary companies, namely, Borosil Afrasia FZE, Borosil Technologies Limited, Acalypha Realty Limited and Klass Pack Limited, got transferred into the Company. Accordingly, the aforesaid four companies became subsidiaries of the Company. In terms of the said Scheme, the Company issued and allotted 11,40,59,537 equity shares of Re 1/- each to the Equity Shareholders of BRL on March 09, 2020. In 2023, the Company had two distinct businesses i.e. the consumer products business which comprised glassware, non-glassware, and Opalware product ranges, while the scientific and industrial products business was made up of lab glassware, lab instrumentation, and primary pharma packaging. Through the Scheme of Arrangement, the Scientific and Industrial Products business of the Company got demerged into Borosil Scientific Limited (formerly known as Klass Pack Limited) and the said Scheme became effective from December 2, 2023. Following the implementation of the Composite Scheme of Arrangement, the Company currently houses the consumer products business, encompassing glassware, non-glassware, and Opalware. Borosil Scientific Limited now houses the Scientific and Industrial Products business, including Lab glassware, Lab instrumentation, and pharma packaging. As part of restructuring, Klass Pack Limited was renamed as Borosil Scientific Limited.The Company commissioned Indias first Borosilicate Glass Pressware Production Facility in Jaipur, Rajasthan on January 31, 2024, with a capacity of 25 tones per day and commenced commercial production on March 28, 2024. It launched new products including the new Artisan series, borosilicate jars and containers, coffee makers, air fryers, and gas stoves.