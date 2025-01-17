Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Asahi India Glass Ltd
ASAHIINDIA
649.95
|51.2
|16,056.76
|92.72
|0.3
|1,085.96
|104.15
Borosil Renewables Ltd
BORORENEW
573.7
|0
|7,710.04
|12.62
|0
|264.94
|66.68
Borosil Ltd
BOROLTD
397.45
|68.46
|4,793.28
|18.32
|0
|273.89
|63.43
La Opala RG Ltd
LAOPALA
306.45
|29.76
|3,438.23
|24.06
|3.23
|90.61
|73.55
Borosil Scientific Ltd
BOROSCI
167.74
|42.04
|1,416.65
|7.69
|0
|87.04
|44.79
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.