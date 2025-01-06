iifl-logo-icon 1
Borosil Ltd Cash Flow Statement

402.7
(-2.81%)
Jan 6, 2025

Borosil FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

122.88

60.34

50.43

31.75

Depreciation

-27.13

-29.61

-32.58

-23.59

Tax paid

-34.19

-19.57

-9.28

-8.1

Working capital

132.88

-97.39

11.39

157.15

Other operating items

Operating

194.43

-86.22

19.95

157.21

Capital expenditure

-61.89

44.89

-1.79

239.33

Free cash flow

132.54

-41.33

18.16

396.54

Equity raised

1,366.95

1,290.42

1,203.86

494.53

Investing

-32.76

126.7

10.24

175.17

Financing

2.39

-42.21

-10.92

120.87

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,469.12

1,333.57

1,221.34

1,187.11

