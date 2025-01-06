Borosil Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
122.88
60.34
50.43
31.75
Depreciation
-27.13
-29.61
-32.58
-23.59
Tax paid
-34.19
-19.57
-9.28
-8.1
Working capital
132.88
-97.39
11.39
157.15
Other operating items
Operating
194.43
-86.22
19.95
157.21
Capital expenditure
-61.89
44.89
-1.79
239.33
Free cash flow
132.54
-41.33
18.16
396.54
Equity raised
1,366.95
1,290.42
1,203.86
494.53
Investing
-32.76
126.7
10.24
175.17
Financing
2.39
-42.21
-10.92
120.87
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,469.12
1,333.57
1,221.34
1,187.11
