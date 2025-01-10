Borosil Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.46
11.44
11.42
11.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
568.58
498.57
756.1
688.32
Net Worth
580.04
510.01
767.52
699.73
Minority Interest
Debt
164.85
94.51
1.19
1.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
22.87
17.1
29.63
33.11
Total Liabilities
767.76
621.62
798.34
734.04
Fixed Assets
573.12
394.11
230.89
294.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
85.44
146.42
279.35
312.11
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9.99
8.73
8.74
18.08
Networking Capital
92.34
62.86
251.71
103.74
Inventories
252.81
144.4
172.11
129.77
Inventory Days
83.71
89.83
Sundry Debtors
91.4
51.33
60.33
53.85
Debtor Days
29.34
37.28
Other Current Assets
69.99
103.94
151.48
29.02
Sundry Creditors
-100.96
-55.38
-50.63
-40.93
Creditor Days
24.62
28.33
Other Current Liabilities
-220.9
-181.43
-81.58
-67.97
Cash
6.86
9.49
27.65
5.94
Total Assets
767.75
621.61
798.34
734.04
