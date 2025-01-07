iifl-logo-icon 1
Borosil Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

406.4
(0.92%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:07 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

750.41

527.22

590.82

345.31

yoy growth (%)

42.33

-10.76

71.09

239.98

Raw materials

-283.39

-225.96

-208.75

-92.81

As % of sales

37.76

42.85

35.33

26.87

Employee costs

-111.22

-88.48

-91.71

-57.42

As % of sales

14.82

16.78

15.52

16.63

Other costs

-228.65

-137.45

-211.88

-144.48

As % of sales (Other Cost)

30.47

26.07

35.86

41.84

Operating profit

127.13

75.33

78.46

50.59

OPM

16.94

14.28

13.28

14.65

Depreciation

-27.13

-29.61

-32.58

-23.59

Interest expense

-0.8

-1.76

-4.67

-9.4

Other income

23.68

16.38

9.23

14.16

Profit before tax

122.88

60.34

50.43

31.75

Taxes

-34.19

-19.57

-9.28

-8.1

Tax rate

-27.82

-32.43

-18.41

-25.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

88.68

40.77

41.14

23.65

Exceptional items

-11.21

0

0

0

Net profit

77.47

40.77

41.14

23.65

yoy growth (%)

90.02

-0.91

73.93

-449.15

NPM

10.32

7.73

6.96

6.85

