Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
750.41
527.22
590.82
345.31
yoy growth (%)
42.33
-10.76
71.09
239.98
Raw materials
-283.39
-225.96
-208.75
-92.81
As % of sales
37.76
42.85
35.33
26.87
Employee costs
-111.22
-88.48
-91.71
-57.42
As % of sales
14.82
16.78
15.52
16.63
Other costs
-228.65
-137.45
-211.88
-144.48
As % of sales (Other Cost)
30.47
26.07
35.86
41.84
Operating profit
127.13
75.33
78.46
50.59
OPM
16.94
14.28
13.28
14.65
Depreciation
-27.13
-29.61
-32.58
-23.59
Interest expense
-0.8
-1.76
-4.67
-9.4
Other income
23.68
16.38
9.23
14.16
Profit before tax
122.88
60.34
50.43
31.75
Taxes
-34.19
-19.57
-9.28
-8.1
Tax rate
-27.82
-32.43
-18.41
-25.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
88.68
40.77
41.14
23.65
Exceptional items
-11.21
0
0
0
Net profit
77.47
40.77
41.14
23.65
yoy growth (%)
90.02
-0.91
73.93
-449.15
NPM
10.32
7.73
6.96
6.85
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.