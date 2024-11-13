|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Borosil Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Borosil Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|Borosil Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Please find attached Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 24, 2024 Please find enclosed audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|Borosil Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Please refer to the enclosed intimation received by the Company from Borosil Scientific Limited, Resulting Company, as per the Composite Scheme of Arrangement (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jan 2024
|18 Jan 2024
|Borosil Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve fund raising by the Company through either of the following: (a) further public offer (b) rights issue (c) issuance of American Depository Receipts or Global Depository Receipts (d) issuance of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (e) qualified institutions placement (f) preferential issue or any other method or through a combination thereof as may be considered appropriate subject to requisite approvals including approval of the shareholders of the Company and requisite government / regulatory / statutory approvals each as applicable. Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 24, 2024 is enclosed (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)
