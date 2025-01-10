TO THE MEMBERS OF BOROSIL LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of BOROSIL LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial policies Statements, including a summary of significant and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on

Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone

Financial Statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For the matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matter described below to be the keyfor the year ended audit matter to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to that matter. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matter below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter (i) Revenue Revenue is recognized net of discounts & rebates earned by the customers on the Companys sales. The discounts & rebates recognized based on sales made during the year. Revenue is recognized when control of the underlying products have been transferred along with satisfaction of performance obligation. The terms of sales arrangements, including the timing of transfer of control, the nature of discount and rebates arrangements and delivery specifications, create complexity and judgment in determining sales revenues. We assessed the Companys processes and controls for recognizing revenue as part of our audit. Our audit procedures included the following: Assessing the environment of the IT systems related to invoicing and measurement as well as other relevant systems supporting the accounting of revenue. Performed sample tests of individual sales transaction and traced to sales invoices, sales orders, shipping documents and other related documents. In respect of the samples selected, tested that the revenue has been recognized as per the sales orders; Further customers rebate/discounts represent a reduction in sales and process for calculating and recording the above involves significant manual process. We performed procedures to identify any significant transactions recorded manually and obtained evidence to support the recognition and timing of rebate/discount amounts based on the documents. Risk exists that revenue is recognized without substantial transfer of control and is not in accordance with IND AS115 ‘Revenue from contracts with customers, resulting into recognition of revenue in incorrect period. Verifying the completeness of disclosure in the Standalone Financial Statements as per Ind AS 115.

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter (ii) Scheme of Arrangement Accounting for Scheme of Arrangement as set out in note 49 to the Standalone Financial Statements. The Company completed its Scheme of Arrangement which provide for the Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst Borosil Limited ("BL"), Klass Pack Ltd ("KPL"), a subsidiary of BL, and Borosil Technologies Ltd ("BTL") ("Transferor Company"), a wholly owned subsidiary of BL. The Scheme of Arrangement has been approved by National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT) (the appropriate authority) vide its order pronounced on 2nd November, 2023, which inter alia provides for: (a) reduction and reorganization of share capital of KPL; Our audit procedures include the followings: Evaluating the Scheme of Arrangement approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT); Evaluating the accounting treatment of the Scheme in the books of account and to ensure the same has been applied as per the treatment given in the Scheme as approved by the NCLT. Assessing of appropriateness of disclosures provided in the Standalone Financial Statements. (b) demerger of Scientific and Industrial Product Business ("Demerged Undertaking") from BL into KPL and consequent issue of shares by KPL; and (c) amalgamation of BTL with KPL and (d) renaming of Klass Pack Limited to Borosil Scientific Limited. The Appointed Date for the Scheme was 1st April 2022. The Scheme of Arrangement became effective from 2 nd December, 2023. The Company has accounted for the arrangement as per accounting treatment approved by the NCLT read with the applicable accounting standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act. (iii) Capitalization of Property Plant and Equipment During the year ended 31st March, 2024, the Company out has incurred significant of the total additions to property, plant and equipment of of the 21,035.12 lakhs in the current year, significant capitalization pertains to the furnace of 25 TPD for production of borosilicate glass. that the Significant aforesaid capital expenditure/additions meet the recognition criteria of Ind AS 16 - Property, Plant and Equipment, specifically in relation to determination of trial run period and costs associated with trial runs for it to be ready for intended use. As a result, the aforesaid matter was determined to be a key audit matter. Our audit procedures included and were not limited to the following: Performing walk-through of the capitalisation process and testing the design and operating effectiveness of the controls in the process. Assessing the nature of the additions made to property, plant and equipment and capital work-in-progress on a test check basis to test that they meet the recognition criteria as set out in Ind AS 16, including any such costs incurred specifically for trial run. Assessing that the borrowing cost capitalised is in accordance with the accounting policy of the Company. Reviewing the project completion certificate provided by the management to determine whether the asset is in the location and condition necessary for it to be capable of operating in the manner intended by the management.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the Financial position, Financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies

(Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal Financial controls, that were completeness operating effectively doubt on the ability of the of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys Financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may to cast significant continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most sufficient significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1 As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of

India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2 As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and

Loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting

Standards specified under Section 133 of the

Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate

Report in "Annexure A".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid or provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: (i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its

Standalone Financial Statements. Refer Note 38 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and

Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the Standalone Financial Statements no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the Standalone Financial Statements no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on our audit procedure performed that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that cause us to believe that the representation given by the management under paragraph (2) (h) (iv) (a) & (b) contain any material misstatement.

(v) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

(vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature is not enabled for direct changes to data in certain database tables. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of accounting software.

(vii) As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the Financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

Other Matter

We draw attention to the Note No. 49 to the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements regarding accounting of the Scheme from the appointed date 1st April 2022 as approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, though the Scheme has become effective on 2nd December, 2023 and the restatement of comparatives for the previous year by the management of the Company. Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

ANNEXURE "A" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the members of BOROSIL LIMITED on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024) Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to

Standalone Financial Statements of BOROSIL LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to

Standalone Financial Statements based on the internal control criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial reporting

(the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered

Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal for ensuring financial controls that were operating effectively the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial

Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on

Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to

Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to

Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements .

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively st March, 2024 based on the internal control criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance

Note issued by ICAI.

ANNEXURE "B" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date to the members of BOROSIL LIMITED on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024) i. In respect of its Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets: a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment on the basis of available information.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets on the basis of available information. b. As explained to us, Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management except some moulds which are at the manufacturing facilities of the vendors for which confirmation has been received, in a phased program of verification, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification as compared with the available records. c. According to the information and explanations provided to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the registered sale deed/ conveyance deed (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), we report that, the title deeds, comprising the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company, as at the balance sheet date, except the following: -

Description of Property Gross Carrying value In lakhs Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held – indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of company Free Hold land at Roorkee, Dist Haridwar 119.03* Borosil Renewables Ltd (Formerly known as Borosil Glass Works Ltd) Demerged Company No Since 12.02.2020 The title deeds are in the name of demerged Company that are yet to be transferred in the name of resulting Company pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement with effective from 12th February 2020. Company is in the process of adjudication.

* Provision for Impairment of 61.77 lakhs not considered

d. According to information and explanations given to us and books of account and other records examined by us, Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year. e. According to information & explanations and representation given to us by the management, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. ii. a) As explained to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, in our opinion, physical verification of the inventories have been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and having regard to the size and nature of business of the Company and nature of its inventory except for inventories in transit for which management confirmation has been received, the coverage and procedures of such verification by the management is appropriate.

As explained to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, the value of the discrepancies noticed on physical verification by management did not exceed 10% or more in aggregate of each class of inventory. b) As per the information and explanations given to us and examination of books of account and other records produced before us, in our opinion quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with banks pursuant to terms of sanction letters for working capital limits secured by current assets are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

iii. With respect to investments made in or any guarantee or security provided or any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, granted during the year by the Company to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability

Partnerships or any other parties: a) As per the information and explanations given to us and books of account and records examined by us, during the year Company has not provided any guarantee or security or has not granted any advances in the nature of loans to Companies,

Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other entities. The details of loans granted during the year are as under: -

Particulars Loans A. Aggregate amount granted during the year - Loan to employees 103.76 B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases including given in earlier years - Loan to employees 94.47

b) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the investments made and the terms and conditions of all loans are, prima facie, not prejudicial to Companys interest. c) According to the books of account and records examined by us in respect of the loans, where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, the repayments or receipts are generally regular. d) According to the books of account and records examined by us in respect of the loans, there is no amount overdue for more than ninety days. e) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given and the books of account and records examined by us, loans granted which have fallen due during the year have not been renewed or extended and no fresh loans have been granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties. f) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given and records examined by us, the Company has not granted any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted loans or provided guarantees or securities to the parties covered under Section 185 of the Act. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act, in respect of grant of loans and making investments during the year. v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposit within the meaning of provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under.

Therefore, the clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vi. According to the information and explanations given to us, Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-Section (1) of Section 148 of the Act in respect of activities carried on by the Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company. vii. a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including

Provident Fund, Income Tax, Customs Duty, Cess, Goods and Service Tax and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of such statutory dues were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. b) There are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited on account of disputes as on 31st March, 2024 except as disclosed as below: .

Name of the Statutes Nature of the Dues Period to which it relates Amounts ( In Lakhs) * Forum where the dispute is pending Goods & Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods & Service Tax FY 2022-23 & FY 2023-24 - Appellate Authority Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax FY 2015-16 48.20 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal) Entry Tax Act Entry Act FY 2011-12 to 2014-15 - Honble Hight Court of Rajasthan.

* Net of amount deposited as protest.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and representation given to us by the management, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year. ix. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given and books of account and records examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to banks. The Company does not have any borrowings from financial institutions, government and debenture holders. b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given and records examined by us, the Company, prima facie, has utilised the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purpose for which they were obtained. d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, we report that, prima facie, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company. e) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary. Company does not have any associate or joint venture. f) According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary and hence reporting on clause (ix)(f) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company. x. a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence clause (x) (b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xi. a) Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the Standalone Financial Statements and as per information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section

143 of the Act has been filed by auditors in Form

ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central

Government, during the year and upto the date of this report. c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. xii. In our opinion, Company is not a nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act and their details have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the year under audit. xv. According to the information and explanations provided by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or persons connected with them as referred to in Section 192 of the Act. xvi. a) To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year as per the Reserve bank of India Act, 1934. c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company is not a

Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. d) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC). xvii. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Therefore, provisions of clause (xviii) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the

Company. xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the

Standalone Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. With respect to CSR contribution under section 135 of the Act: a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company has fully spent the required amount towards CSR and there is no unspent amount for the year that were required to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act. b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the Act.