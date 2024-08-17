Summary

Piramal Glass Ltd is a global leader in delivering world-class packaging solutions for the perfumery and pharmaceuticals businesses. The company manufacturers glass containers for the Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Perfumery and Speciality Food & Beverage industry. Their end-to-end flacconage solutions include full bottle design capabilities, in-house mould design, CNC machines for mould manufacturing, high quality glass manufacturing and dedicated ancillaries for decoration and accessories like caps, cartons and brushes.The company manufactures wide range of glass bottles and jars, in sizes ranging from 2 ml to 2.5 liters. They have their production facilities at Jambusar and Kosamba in Gujarat, India. They also have a large geographic footprint, with a sales and distribution presence in most major markets across the globe. They have marketing offices in India, USA, UK, Sri Lanka, France, Brazil, Italy, Germany and Turkey.The companys products find application in Cosmetics & Perfumery (glass bottles for nail polish, foundation, fragrance, roll-on and creams), Pharmaceutical (glass bottles for injectibles, vials, ampules) and Food & Beverages (glass bottles for high end alcoholic and non alcoholic beverages, miniature foods served in airlines).The company six subsidiaries, namely Piramal Glass Ceylon PLC, Piramal Glass International Inc, Piramal Glass (UK) Ltd, Piramal Glass - USA Inc, Piramal Glass Flat River LLC and Piramal Glass Williamstown LLC. In this Piramal Glass Flat R

