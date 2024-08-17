Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorGlass & Glass Products
Open₹138.6
Prev. Close₹138.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹197.58
Day's High₹138.7
Day's Low₹138.35
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹542.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,121.9
P/E171.11
EPS0.81
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
76.23
79.07
79.07
79.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,310.54
4,292.52
4,304.82
766.05
Net Worth
4,386.77
4,371.59
4,383.89
845.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
1,300.15
1,192.23
1,096.31
1,015.48
yoy growth (%)
9.05
8.74
7.96
18.79
Raw materials
-176.94
-235.94
-152.73
-219.87
As % of sales
13.6
19.79
13.93
21.65
Employee costs
-165.57
-140.71
-134.45
-124.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
148.72
13.81
39.02
6.27
Depreciation
-91.9
-94.25
-94.64
-93.39
Tax paid
-44.07
-1.26
-14.23
-1.43
Working capital
-115.97
22.26
84.16
133.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.05
8.74
7.96
18.79
Op profit growth
66.28
-0.86
19.22
-32.44
EBIT growth
119
-6.95
36.88
-52.05
Net profit growth
1,965.44
-79.56
411.82
-93.81
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
1,791.68
1,642.26
1,404.47
1,237.94
1,103.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,791.68
1,642.26
1,404.47
1,237.94
1,103.92
Other Operating Income
10.46
3.65
3.83
4.48
22.05
Other Income
30.29
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Asahi India Glass Ltd
ASAHIINDIA
730.25
|56.72
|17,787.63
|92.72
|0.27
|1,085.96
|104.15
Borosil Renewables Ltd
BORORENEW
548.4
|0
|7,149.9
|12.62
|0
|264.94
|66.68
Borosil Ltd
BOROLTD
414.35
|70.69
|4,949.19
|18.32
|0
|273.89
|63.43
La Opala RG Ltd
LAOPALA
323.95
|31.08
|3,590.85
|24.06
|3.09
|90.61
|73.55
Borosil Scientific Ltd
BOROSCI
174.05
|45.98
|1,549.03
|7.69
|0
|87.04
|44.79
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Ajay G Piramal
Independent Director
Vimal Bhandari
Independent Director
Dharendra Chadha
Independent Director
Jiten Doshi
Director
Swati A Piramal
Director
Vijay Shah
Company Secretary
Ruchi Sheth
Independent Director
Suhail Nathani
Independent Director
Shitin Desai
Summary
Piramal Glass Ltd is a global leader in delivering world-class packaging solutions for the perfumery and pharmaceuticals businesses. The company manufacturers glass containers for the Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Perfumery and Speciality Food & Beverage industry. Their end-to-end flacconage solutions include full bottle design capabilities, in-house mould design, CNC machines for mould manufacturing, high quality glass manufacturing and dedicated ancillaries for decoration and accessories like caps, cartons and brushes.The company manufactures wide range of glass bottles and jars, in sizes ranging from 2 ml to 2.5 liters. They have their production facilities at Jambusar and Kosamba in Gujarat, India. They also have a large geographic footprint, with a sales and distribution presence in most major markets across the globe. They have marketing offices in India, USA, UK, Sri Lanka, France, Brazil, Italy, Germany and Turkey.The companys products find application in Cosmetics & Perfumery (glass bottles for nail polish, foundation, fragrance, roll-on and creams), Pharmaceutical (glass bottles for injectibles, vials, ampules) and Food & Beverages (glass bottles for high end alcoholic and non alcoholic beverages, miniature foods served in airlines).The company six subsidiaries, namely Piramal Glass Ceylon PLC, Piramal Glass International Inc, Piramal Glass (UK) Ltd, Piramal Glass - USA Inc, Piramal Glass Flat River LLC and Piramal Glass Williamstown LLC. In this Piramal Glass Flat R
