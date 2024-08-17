iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Piramal Glass Pvt Ltd Share Price

138.65
(0.11%)
Jul 18, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Piramal Glass Pvt Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Glass & Glass Products

Open

138.6

Prev. Close

138.5

Turnover(Lac.)

197.58

Day's High

138.7

Day's Low

138.35

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

542.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,121.9

P/E

171.11

EPS

0.81

Divi. Yield

0

Piramal Glass Pvt Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Piramal Glass Pvt Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Piramal Glass Pvt Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:53 AM
Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 90.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 90.85%

Non-Promoter- 2.04%

Institutions: 2.03%

Non-Institutions: 7.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Piramal Glass Pvt Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

76.23

79.07

79.07

79.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,310.54

4,292.52

4,304.82

766.05

Net Worth

4,386.77

4,371.59

4,383.89

845.12

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

1,300.15

1,192.23

1,096.31

1,015.48

yoy growth (%)

9.05

8.74

7.96

18.79

Raw materials

-176.94

-235.94

-152.73

-219.87

As % of sales

13.6

19.79

13.93

21.65

Employee costs

-165.57

-140.71

-134.45

-124.1

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

148.72

13.81

39.02

6.27

Depreciation

-91.9

-94.25

-94.64

-93.39

Tax paid

-44.07

-1.26

-14.23

-1.43

Working capital

-115.97

22.26

84.16

133.42

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.05

8.74

7.96

18.79

Op profit growth

66.28

-0.86

19.22

-32.44

EBIT growth

119

-6.95

36.88

-52.05

Net profit growth

1,965.44

-79.56

411.82

-93.81

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Gross Sales

1,791.68

1,642.26

1,404.47

1,237.94

1,103.92

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,791.68

1,642.26

1,404.47

1,237.94

1,103.92

Other Operating Income

10.46

3.65

3.83

4.48

22.05

Other Income

30.29

0

0

0

0

View Annually Results

Piramal Glass Pvt Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Asahi India Glass Ltd

ASAHIINDIA

730.25

56.7217,787.6392.720.271,085.96104.15

Borosil Renewables Ltd

BORORENEW

548.4

07,149.912.620264.9466.68

Borosil Ltd

BOROLTD

414.35

70.694,949.1918.320273.8963.43

La Opala RG Ltd

LAOPALA

323.95

31.083,590.8524.063.0990.6173.55

Borosil Scientific Ltd

BOROSCI

174.05

45.981,549.037.69087.0444.79

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Piramal Glass Pvt Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Ajay G Piramal

Independent Director

Vimal Bhandari

Independent Director

Dharendra Chadha

Independent Director

Jiten Doshi

Director

Swati A Piramal

Director

Vijay Shah

Company Secretary

Ruchi Sheth

Independent Director

Suhail Nathani

Independent Director

Shitin Desai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Piramal Glass Pvt Ltd

Summary

Piramal Glass Ltd is a global leader in delivering world-class packaging solutions for the perfumery and pharmaceuticals businesses. The company manufacturers glass containers for the Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Perfumery and Speciality Food & Beverage industry. Their end-to-end flacconage solutions include full bottle design capabilities, in-house mould design, CNC machines for mould manufacturing, high quality glass manufacturing and dedicated ancillaries for decoration and accessories like caps, cartons and brushes.The company manufactures wide range of glass bottles and jars, in sizes ranging from 2 ml to 2.5 liters. They have their production facilities at Jambusar and Kosamba in Gujarat, India. They also have a large geographic footprint, with a sales and distribution presence in most major markets across the globe. They have marketing offices in India, USA, UK, Sri Lanka, France, Brazil, Italy, Germany and Turkey.The companys products find application in Cosmetics & Perfumery (glass bottles for nail polish, foundation, fragrance, roll-on and creams), Pharmaceutical (glass bottles for injectibles, vials, ampules) and Food & Beverages (glass bottles for high end alcoholic and non alcoholic beverages, miniature foods served in airlines).The company six subsidiaries, namely Piramal Glass Ceylon PLC, Piramal Glass International Inc, Piramal Glass (UK) Ltd, Piramal Glass - USA Inc, Piramal Glass Flat River LLC and Piramal Glass Williamstown LLC. In this Piramal Glass Flat R
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Piramal Glass Pvt Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.