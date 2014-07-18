Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
1,300.15
1,192.23
1,096.31
1,015.48
yoy growth (%)
9.05
8.74
7.96
18.79
Raw materials
-176.94
-235.94
-152.73
-219.87
As % of sales
13.6
19.79
13.93
21.65
Employee costs
-165.57
-140.71
-134.45
-124.1
As % of sales
12.73
11.8
12.26
12.22
Other costs
-661.52
-637.49
-629.49
-520.82
As % of sales (Other Cost)
50.88
53.47
57.41
51.28
Operating profit
296.1
178.07
179.63
150.66
OPM
22.77
14.93
16.38
14.83
Depreciation
-91.9
-94.25
-94.64
-93.39
Interest expense
-72.69
-87.29
-69.63
-73.1
Other income
17.21
17.28
23.66
22.1
Profit before tax
148.72
13.81
39.02
6.27
Taxes
-44.07
-1.26
-14.23
-1.43
Tax rate
-29.63
-9.13
-36.46
-22.79
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
104.65
12.54
24.79
4.84
Exceptional items
0
-7.48
0
0
Net profit
104.65
5.06
24.79
4.84
yoy growth (%)
1,965.44
-79.56
411.82
-93.81
NPM
8.04
0.42
2.26
0.47
No Record Found
