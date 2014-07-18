iifl-logo-icon 1
Piramal Glass Pvt Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

138.65
(0.11%)
Jul 18, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

1,300.15

1,192.23

1,096.31

1,015.48

yoy growth (%)

9.05

8.74

7.96

18.79

Raw materials

-176.94

-235.94

-152.73

-219.87

As % of sales

13.6

19.79

13.93

21.65

Employee costs

-165.57

-140.71

-134.45

-124.1

As % of sales

12.73

11.8

12.26

12.22

Other costs

-661.52

-637.49

-629.49

-520.82

As % of sales (Other Cost)

50.88

53.47

57.41

51.28

Operating profit

296.1

178.07

179.63

150.66

OPM

22.77

14.93

16.38

14.83

Depreciation

-91.9

-94.25

-94.64

-93.39

Interest expense

-72.69

-87.29

-69.63

-73.1

Other income

17.21

17.28

23.66

22.1

Profit before tax

148.72

13.81

39.02

6.27

Taxes

-44.07

-1.26

-14.23

-1.43

Tax rate

-29.63

-9.13

-36.46

-22.79

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

104.65

12.54

24.79

4.84

Exceptional items

0

-7.48

0

0

Net profit

104.65

5.06

24.79

4.84

yoy growth (%)

1,965.44

-79.56

411.82

-93.81

NPM

8.04

0.42

2.26

0.47

