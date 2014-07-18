Piramal Glass Pvt Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
76.23
79.07
79.07
79.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,310.54
4,292.52
4,304.82
766.05
Net Worth
4,386.77
4,371.59
4,383.89
845.12
Minority Interest
Debt
20.57
123.61
0
633.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5
0.18
0.06
82.33
Total Liabilities
4,412.34
4,495.38
4,383.95
1,560.53
Fixed Assets
3.51
4
4.48
961.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
4,198.76
4,186.66
4,100.12
111.07
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
20.42
Networking Capital
198.71
260.6
-489.65
451.8
Inventories
0
0
0
260.33
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
280.47
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
216.6
279.22
773.64
207.99
Sundry Creditors
-0.34
-1.8
0
-168.24
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-17.55
-16.82
-1,263.29
-128.75
Cash
11.35
44.14
769
16.23
Total Assets
4,412.33
4,495.4
4,383.95
1,560.54
