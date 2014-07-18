iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Piramal Glass Pvt Ltd Balance Sheet

138.65
(0.11%)
Jul 18, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Piramal Glass Pvt Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

76.23

79.07

79.07

79.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,310.54

4,292.52

4,304.82

766.05

Net Worth

4,386.77

4,371.59

4,383.89

845.12

Minority Interest

Debt

20.57

123.61

0

633.08

Deferred Tax Liability Net

5

0.18

0.06

82.33

Total Liabilities

4,412.34

4,495.38

4,383.95

1,560.53

Fixed Assets

3.51

4

4.48

961.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

4,198.76

4,186.66

4,100.12

111.07

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

20.42

Networking Capital

198.71

260.6

-489.65

451.8

Inventories

0

0

0

260.33

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

280.47

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

216.6

279.22

773.64

207.99

Sundry Creditors

-0.34

-1.8

0

-168.24

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-17.55

-16.82

-1,263.29

-128.75

Cash

11.35

44.14

769

16.23

Total Assets

4,412.33

4,495.4

4,383.95

1,560.54

Piramal Glass Pvt Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Piramal Glass Pvt Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.