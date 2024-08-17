Piramal Glass Pvt Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2014
|Sept-2014
|Jun-2014
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2013
Gross Sales
481.39
475.31
465.17
457.23
440.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
481.39
475.31
465.17
457.23
440.61
Other Operating Income
0.49
0.41
0.55
0.76
5.05
Other Income
0
0
0
0.29
16.36
Total Income
481.88
475.72
465.72
458.28
462.02
Total Expenditure
413.6
414.86
401.53
405.09
387.01
PBIDT
68.28
60.86
64.19
53.19
75.01
Interest
30.08
30.19
29.67
22.18
17.39
PBDT
38.2
30.67
34.52
31.01
57.62
Depreciation
35
36.47
35.86
34.9
36.68
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.36
-1.62
3.77
-3.71
0.91
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
2.84
-4.18
-5.11
-0.18
20.03
Minority Interest After NP
1.5
2.24
1.89
1.18
7.91
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.34
-6.42
-7
-1.36
12.12
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.34
-6.42
-7
-1.36
12.12
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.17
-0.79
-0.87
-0.17
1.5
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
80.92
80.92
80.92
80.92
80.92
Public Shareholding (Number)
23,16,669
25,98,733
74,01,557
2,10,16,204
2,09,09,036
Public Shareholding (%)
2.87
3.21
9.15
25.97
25.84
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
7,85,99,272
7,83,17,256
7,35,14,432
5,98,99,780
6,00,06,948
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
97.13
96.79
90.85
74.03
74.16
PBIDTM(%)
14.18
12.8
13.79
11.63
17.02
PBDTM(%)
7.93
6.45
7.42
6.78
13.07
PATM(%)
0.58
-0.87
-1.09
-0.03
4.54
