iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Piramal Glass Pvt Ltd Key Ratios

138.65
(0.11%)
Jul 18, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Piramal Glass Pvt Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.8

6.58

9.09

16.93

Op profit growth

72.09

-1.39

0.63

-17.38

EBIT growth

154.6

-24.97

20.05

-36.46

Net profit growth

-2,854.49

-116.05

73.38

-77.4

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

21.97

14.15

15.29

16.58

EBIT margin

15.67

6.82

9.69

8.8

Net profit margin

7.84

-0.31

2.09

1.31

RoCE

17.78

6.86

9.26

8.42

RoNW

9.47

-0.4

2.52

1.5

RoA

2.22

-0.07

0.5

0.31

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

22.21

0.44

6.73

4.25

Dividend per share

0

0

1

1

Cash EPS

3.39

-18.29

-12.8

-13.55

Book value per share

64

44.32

46.69

45.32

Valuation ratios

P/E

15.82

17.98

P/CEPS

-8.31

-5.63

P/B

2.28

1.68

EV/EBIDTA

7.02

6.81

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

25.21

43.71

Tax payout

-22.87

-31.21

-20.1

-11.26

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

73.68

84.55

85.07

78.45

Inventory days

75.42

86.76

91.44

83.3

Creditor days

-28.26

-30.44

-33.68

-33.36

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.36

-1.14

-1.67

-1.38

Net debt / equity

2.17

3.66

3.57

3.44

Net debt / op. profit

2.41

4.86

4.92

4.63

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-14.65

-20.66

-15.17

-20.28

Employee costs

-20.27

-19.14

-20.4

-19.74

Other costs

-43.08

-46.03

-49.12

-43.39

Piramal Glass Pvt Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Piramal Glass Pvt Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.