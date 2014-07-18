Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.8
6.58
9.09
16.93
Op profit growth
72.09
-1.39
0.63
-17.38
EBIT growth
154.6
-24.97
20.05
-36.46
Net profit growth
-2,854.49
-116.05
73.38
-77.4
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
21.97
14.15
15.29
16.58
EBIT margin
15.67
6.82
9.69
8.8
Net profit margin
7.84
-0.31
2.09
1.31
RoCE
17.78
6.86
9.26
8.42
RoNW
9.47
-0.4
2.52
1.5
RoA
2.22
-0.07
0.5
0.31
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
22.21
0.44
6.73
4.25
Dividend per share
0
0
1
1
Cash EPS
3.39
-18.29
-12.8
-13.55
Book value per share
64
44.32
46.69
45.32
Valuation ratios
P/E
15.82
17.98
P/CEPS
-8.31
-5.63
P/B
2.28
1.68
EV/EBIDTA
7.02
6.81
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
25.21
43.71
Tax payout
-22.87
-31.21
-20.1
-11.26
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
73.68
84.55
85.07
78.45
Inventory days
75.42
86.76
91.44
83.3
Creditor days
-28.26
-30.44
-33.68
-33.36
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.36
-1.14
-1.67
-1.38
Net debt / equity
2.17
3.66
3.57
3.44
Net debt / op. profit
2.41
4.86
4.92
4.63
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-14.65
-20.66
-15.17
-20.28
Employee costs
-20.27
-19.14
-20.4
-19.74
Other costs
-43.08
-46.03
-49.12
-43.39
