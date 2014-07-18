Piramal Glass Pvt Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
148.72
13.81
39.02
6.27
Depreciation
-91.9
-94.25
-94.64
-93.39
Tax paid
-44.07
-1.26
-14.23
-1.43
Working capital
-115.97
22.26
84.16
133.42
Other operating items
Operating
-103.21
-59.45
14.3
44.86
Capital expenditure
-685.05
19.64
75.33
204.16
Free cash flow
-788.26
-39.8
89.64
249.02
Equity raised
756.49
813.52
795.64
804.88
Investing
0.03
0
0
0
Financing
988.16
393.98
1,021.42
929.97
Dividends paid
0
0
8.09
8.09
Net in cash
956.41
1,167.69
1,914.8
1,991.97
