Piramal Glass Pvt Ltd Cash Flow Statement

138.65
(0.11%)
Jul 18, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Piramal Glass Pvt Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

148.72

13.81

39.02

6.27

Depreciation

-91.9

-94.25

-94.64

-93.39

Tax paid

-44.07

-1.26

-14.23

-1.43

Working capital

-115.97

22.26

84.16

133.42

Other operating items

Operating

-103.21

-59.45

14.3

44.86

Capital expenditure

-685.05

19.64

75.33

204.16

Free cash flow

-788.26

-39.8

89.64

249.02

Equity raised

756.49

813.52

795.64

804.88

Investing

0.03

0

0

0

Financing

988.16

393.98

1,021.42

929.97

Dividends paid

0

0

8.09

8.09

Net in cash

956.41

1,167.69

1,914.8

1,991.97

