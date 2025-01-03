Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Aegis Logistics Ltd
811.45
|-8.90
|-1.08
|28481.90
|61.14
Oswal Agro Mills Ltd
66.93
|-2.57
|-3.70
|898.40
|347.5
Standard Industries Ltd
28.18
|0.11
|0.39
|181.28
|58.6
United Breweries (Holdings) Ltd
11.95
|0.40
|3.46
|79.85
|15.85
Dhunseri Ventures Ltd
371.75
|1.40
|0.38
|1301.87
|8.87
Uniphos Enterprises Ltd
160.6
|1.10
|0.69
|1116.97
|363.75
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd
280.1
|0.75
|0.27
|262.17
|65.07
Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd
350.25
|-7.65
|-2.14
|642.26
|26.78
High Ground Enterprise Ltd
0.3
|-0.05
|-14.29
|3.45
|0.29
MMTC Ltd
74.5
|0.50
|0.68
|11175.00
|85.05
State Trading Corporation of India Ltd
162.53
|6.88
|4.42
|975.18
|12.38
Ausom Enterprise Ltd
102
|0.63
|0.62
|138.92
|12.83
Khaitan (India) Ltd
87.29
|-0.04
|-0.05
|41.46
|9.64
Ramgopal Polytex Ltd
1.55
|-0.05
|-3.13
|2.25
|0
Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd
45.21
|-0.88
|-1.91
|149.34
|41.76
SPL Industries Ltd
63.84
|-0.53
|-0.82
|185.14
|14.8
Shyam Telecom Ltd
21.77
|1.03
|4.97
|24.53
|0
Anik Industries Ltd
110.5
|-0.24
|-0.22
|306.64
|0
Adani Enterprises Ltd
2564.6
|-33.10
|-1.27
|296001.19
|109.71
Rajdarshan Industries Ltd
57.97
|2.64
|4.77
|18.03
|16.82
JIK Industries Ltd
0.75
|0.05
|7.14
|5.45
|0
Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd
66.98
|1.31
|1.99
|239.47
|90.54
Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd
70.2
|-7.80
|-10.00
|27.03
|0
Kothari Products Ltd
195.8
|-0.16
|-0.08
|584.34
|15.35
Optiemus Infracom Ltd
773.8
|31.55
|4.25
|6643.63
|257.27
Signet Industries Ltd
70.74
|-0.24
|-0.34
|208.24
|16.62
Sarthak Industries Ltd
20
|4.25
|26.98
|18.58
|18.39
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
57.3
|3.15
|5.82
|7289.29
|104.23
Redington Ltd
201.66
|0.24
|0.12
|15765.26
|14.48
Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd
0.15
|-0.05
|-25.00
|19.82
|0
Nitco Ltd
133.28
|-1.47
|-1.09
|957.74
|0
Manaksia Ltd
89.92
|-0.88
|-0.97
|589.28
|52.73
Visagar Polytex Ltd
1.05
|-0.01
|-0.94
|30.73
|0
Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd
8.09
|-0.12
|-1.46
|23.85
|0
PTC India Ltd
152.37
|0.24
|0.16
|4510.28
|11.76
Compuage Infocom Ltd
3.02
|-0.16
|-5.03
|25.90
|0
A B M International Ltd
65.12
|-3.27
|-4.78
|61.26
|854.88
Palred Technologies Ltd
79.2
|-0.84
|-1.05
|96.88
|26.83
Sakuma Exports Ltd
3.89
|0.00
|0.00
|609.84
|35.55
Oriental Trimex Ltd
9.8
|0.01
|0.10
|72.04
|0
ROX Hi-Tech Ltd
98.7
|2.15
|2.23
|225.39
|10.38
Refex Industries Ltd
488.2
|-4.20
|-0.85
|6292.30
|49.14
Bang Overseas Ltd
77.5
|1.51
|1.99
|105.09
|0
Sicagen India Ltd
24.35
|-0.35
|-1.42
|96.35
|30.44
Future Consumer Ltd
0.64
|0.01
|1.59
|127.81
|0
Jindal Cotex Ltd
2.5
|0.10
|4.17
|11.25
|7.43
Sreeleathers Ltd
272.15
|-0.45
|-0.17
|630.16
|27.82
D-Link India Ltd
575.25
|3.90
|0.68
|2042.42
|21
Rashi Peripherals Ltd
398.15
|-3.05
|-0.76
|2623.80
|14.66
Shiv Aum Steels Ltd
250
|0.00
|0.00
|340.01
|33.51
Kridhan Infra Ltd
6.64
|0.30
|4.73
|62.93
|106.17
Phoenix Overseas Ltd
29.1
|0.70
|2.46
|56.30
|10.22
Hexa Tradex Ltd
277.7
|-0.35
|-0.13
|1534.29
|0
Integra Essentia Ltd
3.35
|-0.07
|-2.05
|357.68
|38.22
Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd
16.23
|-4.06
|-20.01
|916.05
|253.63
PDS Ltd
606.55
|-4.95
|-0.81
|8557.91
|70.36
Race Eco Chain Ltd
367.5
|0.55
|0.15
|634.20
|129.07
B.C. Power Controls Ltd
4.4
|-0.05
|-1.12
|30.71
|0
Suumaya Industries Ltd
3.89
|-0.12
|-2.99
|26.20
|0
Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd
37
|-1.95
|-5.01
|40.71
|0
Gretex Industries Ltd
228.9
|-12.05
|-5.00
|339.11
|369.19
CKP Products Ltd
22.2
|0.00
|0.00
|8.93
|12
Maheshwari Logistics Ltd
61.44
|-0.51
|-0.82
|181.85
|12.69
Shrenik Ltd
0.79
|-0.02
|-2.47
|48.35
|0
Vaishali Pharma Ltd
17.64
|-0.36
|-2.00
|189.09
|180
Moksh Ornaments Ltd
20.6
|1.87
|9.98
|177.82
|21.28
Mittal Life Style Ltd
2.45
|0.05
|2.08
|108.76
|60
Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd
6.65
|0.20
|3.10
|3.99
|0
Ashoka Metcast Ltd
23.48
|-0.07
|-0.30
|58.69
|21.06
Arvind Fashions Ltd
520.95
|-4.20
|-0.80
|6942.13
|150.89
Debock Industries Ltd
3.14
|0.01
|0.32
|51.10
|7.83
Tembo Global Industries Ltd
859
|-23.45
|-2.66
|953.81
|36.5
Goyal Aluminiums Ltd
10.12
|0.32
|3.27
|144.45
|65.47
Sirca Paints India Ltd
332.2
|-2.35
|-0.70
|1820.75
|39.38
Vikas Lifecare Ltd
4.28
|0.01
|0.23
|795.08
|428
Hardwyn India Ltd
18.96
|0.03
|0.16
|926.07
|72.88
AKG Exim Ltd
18.31
|0.05
|0.27
|58.18
|62.97
Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd
36.45
|0.45
|1.25
|32.09
|25.35
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd
80.67
|-1.65
|-2.00
|516.02
|51.89
Anmol India Ltd
26.48
|0.00
|0.00
|150.71
|11.31
Goldkart Jewels Ltd
220.6
|10.50
|5.00
|370.28
|380.34
DC Infotech & Communication Ltd
406.95
|-13.80
|-3.28
|549.38
|43.29
Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd
29.08
|-0.34
|-1.16
|479.17
|18.12
QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd
113
|1.40
|1.25
|201.71
|22.14
Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd
18.17
|0.07
|0.39
|571.18
|0
Visaman Global Sales Ltd
42.95
|-0.05
|-0.12
|59.32
|45.21
Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd
60.85
|1.90
|3.22
|74.93
|21.44
Uma Exports Ltd
119.31
|9.44
|8.59
|403.39
|36.05
Nupur Recyclers Ltd
104.07
|3.41
|3.39
|714.33
|57.85
Le Merite Exports Ltd
281.4
|3.85
|1.39
|660.76
|420.53
QVC Exports Ltd
43.35
|0.50
|1.17
|45.31
|11.4
Honasa Consumer Ltd
252.5
|2.40
|0.96
|8201.81
|107.8
Quicktouch Technologies Ltd
98.45
|4.65
|4.96
|62.26
|8.1
Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd
71.9
|0.90
|1.27
|52.08
|262.96
De Neers Tools Ltd
340.6
|8.75
|2.64
|293.13
|32.99
A G Universal Ltd
51
|-2.15
|-4.05
|27.97
|15.04
Proventus Agrocom Ltd
1664.05
|-65.95
|-3.81
|573.55
|434.67
Pramara Promotions Ltd
139.9
|-4.15
|-2.88
|126.40
|35.13
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
112.18
|4.82
|4.49
|50578.82
|151.06
Cello World Ltd
769.9
|5.30
|0.69
|17005.94
|231.07
Newjaisa Technologies Ltd
83.5
|-0.80
|-0.95
|294.33
|47.09
Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd
39.3
|1.80
|4.80
|26.32
|85.23
Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd
607.05
|10.60
|1.78
|343.53
|64.83
Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd
128.11
|-3.71
|-2.81
|507.31
|15.74
Purv Flexipack Ltd
188.65
|3.50
|1.89
|395.84
|4628.75
Aspire & Innovative Advertising Ltd
46.7
|1.50
|3.32
|70.88
|7.41
Silkflex Polymers (India) Ltd
79.1
|-1.90
|-2.35
|91.81
|23.89
WOL 3D India Ltd
144
|0.00
|0.00
|92.91
|18.46
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd
209.7
|-4.30
|-2.01
|516.75
|91.85
Dhariwalcorp Ltd
129.9
|-0.10
|-0.08
|116.28
|25.83
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.