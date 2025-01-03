iifl-logo-icon 1
Trading Sector Stocks List

NSE

BSE

Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE

Aegis Logistics Ltd

811.45

-8.90-1.0828481.9061.14

Oswal Agro Mills Ltd

66.93

-2.57-3.70898.40347.5

Standard Industries Ltd

28.18

0.110.39181.2858.6

United Breweries (Holdings) Ltd

11.95

0.403.4679.8515.85

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd

371.75

1.400.381301.878.87

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd

160.6

1.100.691116.97363.75

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd

280.1

0.750.27262.1765.07

Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd

350.25

-7.65-2.14642.2626.78

High Ground Enterprise Ltd

0.3

-0.05-14.293.450.29

MMTC Ltd

74.5

0.500.6811175.0085.05

State Trading Corporation of India Ltd

162.53

6.884.42975.1812.38

Ausom Enterprise Ltd

102

0.630.62138.9212.83

Khaitan (India) Ltd

87.29

-0.04-0.0541.469.64

Ramgopal Polytex Ltd

1.55

-0.05-3.132.250

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd

45.21

-0.88-1.91149.3441.76

SPL Industries Ltd

63.84

-0.53-0.82185.1414.8

Shyam Telecom Ltd

21.77

1.034.9724.530

Anik Industries Ltd

110.5

-0.24-0.22306.640

Adani Enterprises Ltd

2564.6

-33.10-1.27296001.19109.71

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd

57.97

2.644.7718.0316.82

JIK Industries Ltd

0.75

0.057.145.450

Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd

66.98

1.311.99239.4790.54

Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd

70.2

-7.80-10.0027.030

Kothari Products Ltd

195.8

-0.16-0.08584.3415.35

Optiemus Infracom Ltd

773.8

31.554.256643.63257.27

Signet Industries Ltd

70.74

-0.24-0.34208.2416.62

Sarthak Industries Ltd

20

4.2526.9818.5818.39

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

57.3

3.155.827289.29104.23

Redington Ltd

201.66

0.240.1215765.2614.48

Southern Ispat & Energy Ltd

0.15

-0.05-25.0019.820

Nitco Ltd

133.28

-1.47-1.09957.740

Manaksia Ltd

89.92

-0.88-0.97589.2852.73

Visagar Polytex Ltd

1.05

-0.01-0.9430.730

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd

8.09

-0.12-1.4623.850

PTC India Ltd

152.37

0.240.164510.2811.76

Compuage Infocom Ltd

3.02

-0.16-5.0325.900

A B M International Ltd

65.12

-3.27-4.7861.26854.88

Palred Technologies Ltd

79.2

-0.84-1.0596.8826.83

Sakuma Exports Ltd

3.89

0.000.00609.8435.55

Oriental Trimex Ltd

9.8

0.010.1072.040

ROX Hi-Tech Ltd

98.7

2.152.23225.3910.38

Refex Industries Ltd

488.2

-4.20-0.856292.3049.14

Bang Overseas Ltd

77.5

1.511.99105.090

Sicagen India Ltd

24.35

-0.35-1.4296.3530.44

Future Consumer Ltd

0.64

0.011.59127.810

Jindal Cotex Ltd

2.5

0.104.1711.257.43

Sreeleathers Ltd

272.15

-0.45-0.17630.1627.82

D-Link India Ltd

575.25

3.900.682042.4221

Rashi Peripherals Ltd

398.15

-3.05-0.762623.8014.66

Shiv Aum Steels Ltd

250

0.000.00340.0133.51

Kridhan Infra Ltd

6.64

0.304.7362.93106.17

Phoenix Overseas Ltd

29.1

0.702.4656.3010.22

Hexa Tradex Ltd

277.7

-0.35-0.131534.290

Integra Essentia Ltd

3.35

-0.07-2.05357.6838.22

Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd

16.23

-4.06-20.01916.05253.63

PDS Ltd

606.55

-4.95-0.818557.9170.36

Race Eco Chain Ltd

367.5

0.550.15634.20129.07

B.C. Power Controls Ltd

4.4

-0.05-1.1230.710

Suumaya Industries Ltd

3.89

-0.12-2.9926.200

Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd

37

-1.95-5.0140.710

Gretex Industries Ltd

228.9

-12.05-5.00339.11369.19

CKP Products Ltd

22.2

0.000.008.9312

Maheshwari Logistics Ltd

61.44

-0.51-0.82181.8512.69

Shrenik Ltd

0.79

-0.02-2.4748.350

Vaishali Pharma Ltd

17.64

-0.36-2.00189.09180

Moksh Ornaments Ltd

20.6

1.879.98177.8221.28

Mittal Life Style Ltd

2.45

0.052.08108.7660

Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd

6.65

0.203.103.990

Ashoka Metcast Ltd

23.48

-0.07-0.3058.6921.06

Arvind Fashions Ltd

520.95

-4.20-0.806942.13150.89

Debock Industries Ltd

3.14

0.010.3251.107.83

Tembo Global Industries Ltd

859

-23.45-2.66953.8136.5

Goyal Aluminiums Ltd

10.12

0.323.27144.4565.47

Sirca Paints India Ltd

332.2

-2.35-0.701820.7539.38

Vikas Lifecare Ltd

4.28

0.010.23795.08428

Hardwyn India Ltd

18.96

0.030.16926.0772.88

AKG Exim Ltd

18.31

0.050.2758.1862.97

Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd

36.45

0.451.2532.0925.35

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd

80.67

-1.65-2.00516.0251.89

Anmol India Ltd

26.48

0.000.00150.7111.31

Goldkart Jewels Ltd

220.6

10.505.00370.28380.34

DC Infotech & Communication Ltd

406.95

-13.80-3.28549.3843.29

Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd

29.08

-0.34-1.16479.1718.12

QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd

113

1.401.25201.7122.14

Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd

18.17

0.070.39571.180

Visaman Global Sales Ltd

42.95

-0.05-0.1259.3245.21

Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd

60.85

1.903.2274.9321.44

Uma Exports Ltd

119.31

9.448.59403.3936.05

Nupur Recyclers Ltd

104.07

3.413.39714.3357.85

Le Merite Exports Ltd

281.4

3.851.39660.76420.53

QVC Exports Ltd

43.35

0.501.1745.3111.4

Honasa Consumer Ltd

252.5

2.400.968201.81107.8

Quicktouch Technologies Ltd

98.45

4.654.9662.268.1

Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd

71.9

0.901.2752.08262.96

De Neers Tools Ltd

340.6

8.752.64293.1332.99

A G Universal Ltd

51

-2.15-4.0527.9715.04

Proventus Agrocom Ltd

1664.05

-65.95-3.81573.55434.67

Pramara Promotions Ltd

139.9

-4.15-2.88126.4035.13

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd

112.18

4.824.4950578.82151.06

Cello World Ltd

769.9

5.300.6917005.94231.07

Newjaisa Technologies Ltd

83.5

-0.80-0.95294.3347.09

Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd

39.3

1.804.8026.3285.23

Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd

607.05

10.601.78343.5364.83

Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd

128.11

-3.71-2.81507.3115.74

Purv Flexipack Ltd

188.65

3.501.89395.844628.75

Aspire & Innovative Advertising Ltd

46.7

1.503.3270.887.41

Silkflex Polymers (India) Ltd

79.1

-1.90-2.3591.8123.89

WOL 3D India Ltd

144

0.000.0092.9118.46

Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd

209.7

-4.30-2.01516.7591.85

Dhariwalcorp Ltd

129.9

-0.10-0.08116.2825.83

TOP NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

