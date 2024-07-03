SectorTrading
Open₹136.45
Prev. Close₹133.28
Turnover(Lac.)₹179.61
Day's High₹136.45
Day's Low₹126.61
52 Week's High₹148
52 Week's Low₹31.8
Book Value₹-80.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)911.24
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
The ₹105.40 crore worth order will be completed within the next six months.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
71.86
71.86
71.86
71.86
Preference Capital
150
150
150
150
Reserves
-574.07
-417.57
-266.61
-141.13
Net Worth
-352.21
-195.71
-44.75
80.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
325.07
458.37
598.73
695.58
yoy growth (%)
-29.08
-23.44
-13.92
-10.84
Raw materials
-250.78
-347.99
-387.69
-476.49
As % of sales
77.14
75.91
64.75
68.5
Employee costs
-50.97
-79.13
-78.44
-76.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-121.36
-92.49
-75.63
-32.16
Depreciation
-30.74
-30.54
-72.45
-37.98
Tax paid
-3.76
-0.82
20.34
0
Working capital
110.87
-340.96
-95.17
124.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-29.08
-23.44
-13.92
-10.84
Op profit growth
-13.11
-1,232.93
-43.08
-252.17
EBIT growth
-2.22
3.12
127.11
-46.26
Net profit growth
104.48
-131.77
-698.72
-48.75
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
322.97
380.27
405.39
325.12
458.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
322.97
380.27
405.39
325.12
458.38
Other Operating Income
2.26
3.43
5.22
1.84
2.03
Other Income
4.86
4.55
7.47
3.12
79.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vivek Talwar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Geeta Karira
Non Executive Director
Poonam Talwar
Independent Director
Ajaybir Singh J Bakshi
Independent Director
Harsh Kedia
Independent Director
Santhosh Kumar Shet
Independent Director
Priyanka Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nitco Ltd
Summary
Nitco Limited Limited was originally incorporated on July 25, 1966 as a private limited company with the name Nitco Tiles Private Limited. On January 25, 1996, the Company got converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Nitco Tiles Limited. Subsequently, the Company changed their name from Nitco Tiles Ltd to Nitco Ltd with effect from July 10, 2008.The Company is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of ceramic tiles (wall and floor), Naturoc (gres porcelain tiles), vitrified tiles, marble, as well as real estate development. They are having their manufacturing unit located in Alibaug (Maharashtra) with an installed capacity of 0.18 million metric tons per annum. They have over 800 dealers, 18 sales and marketing offices and 23 warehouses. The company is also engaged in real estate development through their wholly owned subsidiary Nitco Realties Pvt Ltd. The company has three product segments, namely Vitrified tiles, which sources tiles from Chinese manufacturers and manufactures gres porcelain tiles; Ceramic tiles, which includes diverse product mix of ceramic tiles, including glossy, matt, wood, metal, stone, leather, rustic, dirt-free and glazed aqua finishes, and Marble, which sources multiple shades and patterns from Italy and other countries. The company started their operations with a mosaic tile manufacturing facility at Thane in the state of Maharashtra having an initial capacity of 0.6 mn sq feet per annum. In the year 1984, they started the
Read More
The Nitco Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹126.81 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nitco Ltd is ₹911.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nitco Ltd is 0 and -1.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nitco Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nitco Ltd is ₹31.8 and ₹148 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nitco Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.98%, 3 Years at 60.31%, 1 Year at 320.44%, 6 Month at 73.36%, 3 Month at 62.34% and 1 Month at 5.78%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.