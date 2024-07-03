iifl-logo-icon 1
Nitco Ltd Share Price

126.81
(-4.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

  • Open136.45
  • Day's High136.45
  • 52 Wk High148
  • Prev. Close133.28
  • Day's Low126.61
  • 52 Wk Low 31.8
  • Turnover (lac)179.61
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-80.4
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)911.24
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Nitco Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

136.45

Prev. Close

133.28

Turnover(Lac.)

179.61

Day's High

136.45

Day's Low

126.61

52 Week's High

148

52 Week's Low

31.8

Book Value

-80.4

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

911.24

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Nitco Ltd Corporate Action

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Nitco Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

NITCO Secures ₹105 Crore Order from Prestige Group

NITCO Secures ₹105 Crore Order from Prestige Group

19 Dec 2024|07:38 PM

The ₹105.40 crore worth order will be completed within the next six months.

Nitco Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.78%

Non-Promoter- 9.24%

Institutions: 9.24%

Non-Institutions: 43.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nitco Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

71.86

71.86

71.86

71.86

Preference Capital

150

150

150

150

Reserves

-574.07

-417.57

-266.61

-141.13

Net Worth

-352.21

-195.71

-44.75

80.73

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

325.07

458.37

598.73

695.58

yoy growth (%)

-29.08

-23.44

-13.92

-10.84

Raw materials

-250.78

-347.99

-387.69

-476.49

As % of sales

77.14

75.91

64.75

68.5

Employee costs

-50.97

-79.13

-78.44

-76.38

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-121.36

-92.49

-75.63

-32.16

Depreciation

-30.74

-30.54

-72.45

-37.98

Tax paid

-3.76

-0.82

20.34

0

Working capital

110.87

-340.96

-95.17

124.59

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-29.08

-23.44

-13.92

-10.84

Op profit growth

-13.11

-1,232.93

-43.08

-252.17

EBIT growth

-2.22

3.12

127.11

-46.26

Net profit growth

104.48

-131.77

-698.72

-48.75

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

322.97

380.27

405.39

325.12

458.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

322.97

380.27

405.39

325.12

458.38

Other Operating Income

2.26

3.43

5.22

1.84

2.03

Other Income

4.86

4.55

7.47

3.12

79.38

Nitco Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nitco Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vivek Talwar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Geeta Karira

Non Executive Director

Poonam Talwar

Independent Director

Ajaybir Singh J Bakshi

Independent Director

Harsh Kedia

Independent Director

Santhosh Kumar Shet

Independent Director

Priyanka Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nitco Ltd

Summary

Nitco Limited Limited was originally incorporated on July 25, 1966 as a private limited company with the name Nitco Tiles Private Limited. On January 25, 1996, the Company got converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Nitco Tiles Limited. Subsequently, the Company changed their name from Nitco Tiles Ltd to Nitco Ltd with effect from July 10, 2008.The Company is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of ceramic tiles (wall and floor), Naturoc (gres porcelain tiles), vitrified tiles, marble, as well as real estate development. They are having their manufacturing unit located in Alibaug (Maharashtra) with an installed capacity of 0.18 million metric tons per annum. They have over 800 dealers, 18 sales and marketing offices and 23 warehouses. The company is also engaged in real estate development through their wholly owned subsidiary Nitco Realties Pvt Ltd. The company has three product segments, namely Vitrified tiles, which sources tiles from Chinese manufacturers and manufactures gres porcelain tiles; Ceramic tiles, which includes diverse product mix of ceramic tiles, including glossy, matt, wood, metal, stone, leather, rustic, dirt-free and glazed aqua finishes, and Marble, which sources multiple shades and patterns from Italy and other countries. The company started their operations with a mosaic tile manufacturing facility at Thane in the state of Maharashtra having an initial capacity of 0.6 mn sq feet per annum. In the year 1984, they started the
Company FAQs

What is the Nitco Ltd share price today?

The Nitco Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹126.81 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nitco Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nitco Ltd is ₹911.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nitco Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nitco Ltd is 0 and -1.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nitco Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nitco Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nitco Ltd is ₹31.8 and ₹148 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nitco Ltd?

Nitco Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.98%, 3 Years at 60.31%, 1 Year at 320.44%, 6 Month at 73.36%, 3 Month at 62.34% and 1 Month at 5.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nitco Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nitco Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.79 %
Institutions - 9.25 %
Public - 43.97 %

Share Price, Futures Price, Option Chain, Historical Data
Profit & Loss, Balance Sheet, Cash Flow, Key Ratios
Quarterly Result, Half Yearly Result, Nine Monthly Result, Annual Result
