Summary

Nitco Limited Limited was originally incorporated on July 25, 1966 as a private limited company with the name Nitco Tiles Private Limited. On January 25, 1996, the Company got converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Nitco Tiles Limited. Subsequently, the Company changed their name from Nitco Tiles Ltd to Nitco Ltd with effect from July 10, 2008.The Company is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of ceramic tiles (wall and floor), Naturoc (gres porcelain tiles), vitrified tiles, marble, as well as real estate development. They are having their manufacturing unit located in Alibaug (Maharashtra) with an installed capacity of 0.18 million metric tons per annum. They have over 800 dealers, 18 sales and marketing offices and 23 warehouses. The company is also engaged in real estate development through their wholly owned subsidiary Nitco Realties Pvt Ltd. The company has three product segments, namely Vitrified tiles, which sources tiles from Chinese manufacturers and manufactures gres porcelain tiles; Ceramic tiles, which includes diverse product mix of ceramic tiles, including glossy, matt, wood, metal, stone, leather, rustic, dirt-free and glazed aqua finishes, and Marble, which sources multiple shades and patterns from Italy and other countries. The company started their operations with a mosaic tile manufacturing facility at Thane in the state of Maharashtra having an initial capacity of 0.6 mn sq feet per annum. In the year 1984, they started the

