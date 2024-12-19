iifl-logo-icon 1
Nitco Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

132.45
(4.45%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:15 PM

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

325.07

458.37

598.73

695.58

yoy growth (%)

-29.08

-23.44

-13.92

-10.84

Raw materials

-250.78

-347.99

-387.69

-476.49

As % of sales

77.14

75.91

64.75

68.5

Employee costs

-50.97

-79.13

-78.44

-76.38

As % of sales

15.67

17.26

13.1

10.98

Other costs

-62.91

-76.8

-128.58

-135.63

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.35

16.75

21.47

19.49

Operating profit

-39.58

-45.56

4.02

7.06

OPM

-12.17

-9.93

0.67

1.01

Depreciation

-30.74

-30.54

-72.45

-37.98

Interest expense

-53.62

-23.21

-8.45

-2.58

Other income

2.59

6.81

1.25

1.33

Profit before tax

-121.36

-92.49

-75.63

-32.16

Taxes

-3.76

-0.82

20.34

0

Tax rate

3.1

0.89

-26.9

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-125.12

-93.32

-55.29

-32.16

Exceptional items

0

32.12

247.86

0

Net profit

-125.12

-61.19

192.57

-32.16

yoy growth (%)

104.48

-131.77

-698.72

-48.75

NPM

-38.49

-13.34

32.16

-4.62

Nitco : related Articles

NITCO Secures ₹105 Crore Order from Prestige Group

NITCO Secures ₹105 Crore Order from Prestige Group

19 Dec 2024|07:38 PM

The ₹105.40 crore worth order will be completed within the next six months.

Read More

