|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
325.07
458.37
598.73
695.58
yoy growth (%)
-29.08
-23.44
-13.92
-10.84
Raw materials
-250.78
-347.99
-387.69
-476.49
As % of sales
77.14
75.91
64.75
68.5
Employee costs
-50.97
-79.13
-78.44
-76.38
As % of sales
15.67
17.26
13.1
10.98
Other costs
-62.91
-76.8
-128.58
-135.63
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.35
16.75
21.47
19.49
Operating profit
-39.58
-45.56
4.02
7.06
OPM
-12.17
-9.93
0.67
1.01
Depreciation
-30.74
-30.54
-72.45
-37.98
Interest expense
-53.62
-23.21
-8.45
-2.58
Other income
2.59
6.81
1.25
1.33
Profit before tax
-121.36
-92.49
-75.63
-32.16
Taxes
-3.76
-0.82
20.34
0
Tax rate
3.1
0.89
-26.9
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-125.12
-93.32
-55.29
-32.16
Exceptional items
0
32.12
247.86
0
Net profit
-125.12
-61.19
192.57
-32.16
yoy growth (%)
104.48
-131.77
-698.72
-48.75
NPM
-38.49
-13.34
32.16
-4.62
