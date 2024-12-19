NITCO Secures ₹105 Crore Order from Prestige Group

NITCO Ltd has bagged an order worth ₹105 crore from Bengaluru’s Prestige Group, a top name in the real estate world. This association includes the supply of tiles, marble, and mosaics by NITCO to Prestige Group for its under-construction projects in cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Cochin, NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa.

The partnership is not a new one; NITCO and Prestige Group have been associated for over 40 years. Prestige gets all its tile and marble requirements from NITCO.

NITCO Managing Director, Vivek Talwar, said, “I am thrilled to see this partnership. The synergy between both companies is fantastic. This partnership is a perfect fit for me because Prestige stands out in real estate as a company that delivers great products that enhance the beauty of premium properties”.

The ₹105.40 crore worth order will be completed within the next six months. Therefore, Prestige Group will avail of high-quality tiles and marble to uplift its prominent projects.

Owing to the expansion in ongoing works, NITCO’s total value of Prestige Group order has climbed to around ₹210 crore. This tie-up indicates NITCO’s expertise in the market and commitment toward supporting India’s most prestigious construction ventures with international-quality materials. It is a landmark step for NITCO that enhances its credibility and cements it with one of India’s most respected real estate companies.