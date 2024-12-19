Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
46.78%
47.81%
47.93%
50.18%
53.01%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
9.24%
14.25%
15.33%
15.91%
16.09%
Non-Institutions
43.96%
37.93%
36.72%
33.9%
30.89%
Total Non-Promoter
53.21%
52.18%
52.06%
49.81%
46.98%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The ₹105.40 crore worth order will be completed within the next six months.Read More
