Nitco Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
71.86
71.86
71.86
71.86
Preference Capital
150
150
150
150
Reserves
-574.07
-417.57
-266.61
-141.13
Net Worth
-352.21
-195.71
-44.75
80.73
Minority Interest
Debt
814.7
731.81
661.78
607.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
462.49
536.1
617.03
688.31
Fixed Assets
311.93
339.47
365.81
395.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.95
6.95
6.95
6.95
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
137.17
179.14
232.6
274.26
Inventories
205.75
217.73
213.61
228.5
Inventory Days
256.56
Sundry Debtors
37.18
73.92
96.55
99.15
Debtor Days
111.32
Other Current Assets
130.22
139.34
146.59
151.51
Sundry Creditors
-157.92
-158.99
-142.96
-126.24
Creditor Days
141.74
Other Current Liabilities
-78.06
-92.86
-81.19
-78.66
Cash
6.44
10.55
11.67
11.88
Total Assets
462.49
536.11
617.03
688.32
The ₹105.40 crore worth order will be completed within the next six months.Read More
