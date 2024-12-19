iifl-logo-icon 1
Nitco Ltd Balance Sheet

119
(-2.08%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:34:55 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

71.86

71.86

71.86

71.86

Preference Capital

150

150

150

150

Reserves

-574.07

-417.57

-266.61

-141.13

Net Worth

-352.21

-195.71

-44.75

80.73

Minority Interest

Debt

814.7

731.81

661.78

607.58

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

462.49

536.1

617.03

688.31

Fixed Assets

311.93

339.47

365.81

395.23

Intangible Assets

Investments

6.95

6.95

6.95

6.95

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

137.17

179.14

232.6

274.26

Inventories

205.75

217.73

213.61

228.5

Inventory Days

256.56

Sundry Debtors

37.18

73.92

96.55

99.15

Debtor Days

111.32

Other Current Assets

130.22

139.34

146.59

151.51

Sundry Creditors

-157.92

-158.99

-142.96

-126.24

Creditor Days

141.74

Other Current Liabilities

-78.06

-92.86

-81.19

-78.66

Cash

6.44

10.55

11.67

11.88

Total Assets

462.49

536.11

617.03

688.32

NITCO Secures ₹105 Crore Order from Prestige Group

NITCO Secures ₹105 Crore Order from Prestige Group

19 Dec 2024|07:38 PM

The ₹105.40 crore worth order will be completed within the next six months.

Read More

