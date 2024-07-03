Nitco Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
135.49
151.24
171.72
217.3
162.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
135.49
151.24
171.72
217.3
162.97
Other Operating Income
0.74
1.02
1.24
1.22
2.21
Other Income
13.93
1.32
3.54
1.41
3.14
Total Income
150.16
153.58
176.5
219.93
168.31
Total Expenditure
159.8
188
180.09
244.31
192.56
PBIDT
-9.63
-34.42
-3.59
-24.38
-24.25
Interest
54.13
49.61
45.92
37.75
35.6
PBDT
-63.77
-84.03
-49.51
-62.13
-59.85
Depreciation
14.36
14.59
14.57
14.48
14.78
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
-0.06
0.33
0.01
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-78.13
-98.56
-64.41
-76.62
-74.63
Minority Interest After NP
-0.01
0
0
0.01
-0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-78.12
-98.56
-64.41
-76.62
-74.63
Extra-ordinary Items
11.3
0
0
-7.33
-8.52
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-89.42
-98.56
-64.41
-69.29
-66.11
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-10.87
0
-8.96
0
-10.37
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
71.86
71.86
71.86
71.86
71.86
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-7.1
-22.75
-2.09
-11.21
-14.88
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-57.66
-65.16
-37.5
-35.26
-45.79
The ₹105.40 crore worth order will be completed within the next six months.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.