Nitco Ltd Key Ratios

140
(2.84%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:34:40 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.36

-14.83

-9.24

-5.81

Op profit growth

-1,501.4

-84.95

28.21

752.77

EBIT growth

10.32

199.99

-43.42

-35.18

Net profit growth

-125.11

-666.16

-44.55

-49.56

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-10.85

0.58

3.31

2.34

EBIT margin

-17.26

-11.83

-3.36

-5.39

Net profit margin

-10.29

30.98

-4.66

-7.63

RoCE

-8.63

-6.24

-1.88

-3.21

RoNW

-4.48

50.8

7.33

22.19

RoA

-1.28

4.08

-0.65

-1.13

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-10.05

25.71

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-11.97

15.07

-15.17

-22.43

Book value per share

29.74

43.86

-23.64

-17.92

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.25

3.59

0

0

P/CEPS

-1.05

6.13

-3.84

-1.74

P/B

1.42

4.02

-2.47

-2.18

EV/EBIDTA

-16.15

158.6

63.77

76.97

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

1.19

-26.64

3.66

2.2

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

137.54

105.62

78.27

65.14

Inventory days

253.57

257.24

254.72

230.92

Creditor days

-125.34

-109.77

-99.45

-87.5

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

3.39

5.2

2.89

3.52

Net debt / equity

2.67

2.09

-10.15

-13.53

Net debt / op. profit

-11.41

185.29

55.34

71.64

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-76.57

-53.45

-58.14

-58.88

Employee costs

-17.17

-13.59

-11.35

-9.84

Other costs

-17.1

-32.35

-27.18

-28.92

Nitco : related Articles

NITCO Secures ₹105 Crore Order from Prestige Group

NITCO Secures ₹105 Crore Order from Prestige Group

19 Dec 2024|07:38 PM

The ₹105.40 crore worth order will be completed within the next six months.

Read More

