|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.36
-14.83
-9.24
-5.81
Op profit growth
-1,501.4
-84.95
28.21
752.77
EBIT growth
10.32
199.99
-43.42
-35.18
Net profit growth
-125.11
-666.16
-44.55
-49.56
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-10.85
0.58
3.31
2.34
EBIT margin
-17.26
-11.83
-3.36
-5.39
Net profit margin
-10.29
30.98
-4.66
-7.63
RoCE
-8.63
-6.24
-1.88
-3.21
RoNW
-4.48
50.8
7.33
22.19
RoA
-1.28
4.08
-0.65
-1.13
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-10.05
25.71
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-11.97
15.07
-15.17
-22.43
Book value per share
29.74
43.86
-23.64
-17.92
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1.25
3.59
0
0
P/CEPS
-1.05
6.13
-3.84
-1.74
P/B
1.42
4.02
-2.47
-2.18
EV/EBIDTA
-16.15
158.6
63.77
76.97
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
1.19
-26.64
3.66
2.2
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
137.54
105.62
78.27
65.14
Inventory days
253.57
257.24
254.72
230.92
Creditor days
-125.34
-109.77
-99.45
-87.5
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
3.39
5.2
2.89
3.52
Net debt / equity
2.67
2.09
-10.15
-13.53
Net debt / op. profit
-11.41
185.29
55.34
71.64
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-76.57
-53.45
-58.14
-58.88
Employee costs
-17.17
-13.59
-11.35
-9.84
Other costs
-17.1
-32.35
-27.18
-28.92
The ₹105.40 crore worth order will be completed within the next six months.Read More
