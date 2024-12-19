Nitco Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-121.36
-92.49
-75.63
-32.16
Depreciation
-30.74
-30.54
-72.45
-37.98
Tax paid
-3.76
-0.82
20.34
0
Working capital
110.87
-340.96
-95.17
124.59
Other operating items
Operating
-45
-464.82
-222.92
54.44
Capital expenditure
-0.39
12.8
2.68
6.87
Free cash flow
-45.4
-452.02
-220.24
61.31
Equity raised
-32.55
136.79
-122.18
-313.34
Investing
0
-20.4
0
0
Financing
206.16
-296.62
-363.83
-7.34
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
128.2
-632.24
-706.25
-259.38
The ₹105.40 crore worth order will be completed within the next six months.Read More
