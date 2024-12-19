iifl-logo-icon 1
Nitco Ltd Cash Flow Statement

126.81
(-4.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Nitco FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-121.36

-92.49

-75.63

-32.16

Depreciation

-30.74

-30.54

-72.45

-37.98

Tax paid

-3.76

-0.82

20.34

0

Working capital

110.87

-340.96

-95.17

124.59

Other operating items

Operating

-45

-464.82

-222.92

54.44

Capital expenditure

-0.39

12.8

2.68

6.87

Free cash flow

-45.4

-452.02

-220.24

61.31

Equity raised

-32.55

136.79

-122.18

-313.34

Investing

0

-20.4

0

0

Financing

206.16

-296.62

-363.83

-7.34

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

128.2

-632.24

-706.25

-259.38

Nitco : related Articles

NITCO Secures ₹105 Crore Order from Prestige Group

19 Dec 2024|07:38 PM

The ₹105.40 crore worth order will be completed within the next six months.

Read More

