Nitco Ltd EGM

136.14
(5.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Nitco CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM22 Oct 202415 Nov 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting of NITCO Limited (the Company) held on Monday, October 21, 2024 Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Friday, November 15, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024) Newspaper Advertisement - Corrigendum to Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024) Enclosed is the addendum to the Scrutinisers Report for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Friday, November 15, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/11/2024) Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024) Voting Results along with Scrutinizer Reports for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/11/2024)

Nitco: Related News

NITCO Secures ₹105 Crore Order from Prestige Group

NITCO Secures ₹105 Crore Order from Prestige Group

19 Dec 2024|07:38 PM

The ₹105.40 crore worth order will be completed within the next six months.

