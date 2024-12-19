iifl-logo-icon 1
Nitco Ltd Board Meeting

129.66
(5.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:04:52 PM

Nitco CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
NITCO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 (Q2). Outcome of the Board Meeting of Nitco Limited held today i.e. Wednesday, November 13, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting21 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
NITCO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for fund raising by way of issue of one or more securities including equity shares convertible or non-convertible securities of any description or warrants through preferential issue private placement or any other methods or combination thereof. Outcome of the Board Meeting of NITCO Limited (the Company) held on Monday, October 21, 2024 Corrigendum to Outcome of the Board Meeting of NITCO Limited (the Company) held on Monday, October 21, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)
Board Meeting30 Sep 202430 Sep 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting of NITCO Limited (the Company) held today i.e. Monday, September 30, 2024
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
NITCO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and three months ended June 30 2024 (Q1). Outcome of the Board Meeting of NITCO Limited (the Company) held today i.e. Tuesday, August 13, 2024. Appointment of Internal Auditors of the Company for Quarter 2 to Quarter 4 (i.e. July 2024 to March 2025) for the Financial Year 2024-25. Appointment of Cost Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting13 Jun 202413 Jun 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting of NITCO Limited (the Company) held on today i.e. Thursday, June 13, 2024
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
NITCO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting of NITCO Limited (the Company) held today i.e. Wednesday, May 29, 2024 Appointment of M/s. Mihen Halani & Associates as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Disclosure under Regulation 30 of securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (The Listing regulations)- Change in Senior Management. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
NITCO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 (Q3). Outcome of the Board Meeting of NITCO Limited (the Company) held today i.e. Monday, February 12, 2024 Un- Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Nitco: Related News

NITCO Secures ₹105 Crore Order from Prestige Group

NITCO Secures ₹105 Crore Order from Prestige Group

19 Dec 2024|07:38 PM

The ₹105.40 crore worth order will be completed within the next six months.

Invest wise with Expert advice

