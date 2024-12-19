Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

NITCO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 (Q2). Outcome of the Board Meeting of Nitco Limited held today i.e. Wednesday, November 13, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

NITCO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for fund raising by way of issue of one or more securities including equity shares convertible or non-convertible securities of any description or warrants through preferential issue private placement or any other methods or combination thereof. Outcome of the Board Meeting of NITCO Limited (the Company) held on Monday, October 21, 2024 Corrigendum to Outcome of the Board Meeting of NITCO Limited (the Company) held on Monday, October 21, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Sep 2024 30 Sep 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting of NITCO Limited (the Company) held today i.e. Monday, September 30, 2024

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

NITCO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and three months ended June 30 2024 (Q1). Outcome of the Board Meeting of NITCO Limited (the Company) held today i.e. Tuesday, August 13, 2024. Appointment of Internal Auditors of the Company for Quarter 2 to Quarter 4 (i.e. July 2024 to March 2025) for the Financial Year 2024-25. Appointment of Cost Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Jun 2024 13 Jun 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting of NITCO Limited (the Company) held on today i.e. Thursday, June 13, 2024

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

NITCO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting of NITCO Limited (the Company) held today i.e. Wednesday, May 29, 2024 Appointment of M/s. Mihen Halani & Associates as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Disclosure under Regulation 30 of securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (The Listing regulations)- Change in Senior Management. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024