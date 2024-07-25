iifl-logo-icon 1
Shiv Aum Steels Ltd Share Price

250
(0.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open250
  Day's High250
  52 Wk High303
  Prev. Close250
  Day's Low250
  52 Wk Low 250
  Turnover (lac)125
  P/E33.51
  Face Value10
  Book Value77.88
  EPS7.46
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)340.01
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shiv Aum Steels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

250

Prev. Close

250

Turnover(Lac.)

125

Day's High

250

Day's Low

250

52 Week's High

303

52 Week's Low

250

Book Value

77.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

340.01

P/E

33.51

EPS

7.46

Divi. Yield

0

Shiv Aum Steels Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Shiv Aum Steels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shiv Aum Steels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:26 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.53%

Non-Promoter- 26.46%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shiv Aum Steels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.6

13.6

13.6

13.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

92.32

82.15

67.83

55.34

Net Worth

105.92

95.75

81.43

68.94

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Revenue

266.99

339.14

371.73

242.27

yoy growth (%)

-21.27

-8.76

53.43

-15.61

Raw materials

-240.46

-316

-345.02

-224.5

As % of sales

90.06

93.17

92.81

92.66

Employee costs

-3.34

-3.74

-3.61

-1.83

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.02

6.36

8.77

4

Depreciation

-0.43

-0.52

-0.64

-0.76

Tax paid

-0.85

-1.29

-3.05

-1.2

Working capital

0.53

-3.21

50.76

2.51

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.27

-8.76

53.43

-15.61

Op profit growth

30.11

-48.78

400.52

-27.17

EBIT growth

-39.9

-21.12

91.14

5.21

Net profit growth

-57.22

-11.43

103.91

54.91

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

554.72

495.93

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

554.72

495.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

1.63

1.31

Shiv Aum Steels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shiv Aum Steels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Sanjay Bansal

Whole-time Director

Jatin Mehta

Whole-time Director

Krishna Nagin Mehta

Whole-time Director

Ajay Bansal

Whole-time Director

Rishabh MEhta

Whole-time Director

Utsav Bansal

Non Executive Director

Niyati Mehta

Non Executive Director

Vanita Bansal

Independent Director

Pramod Basrur

Independent Director

Bharti Daga

Independent Director

Ankit S Mehta

Independent Director

HARSH JAYANT LAPSIA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aarti Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shiv Aum Steels Ltd

Summary

Shiv Aum Steels Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Shiv Aum Steels Private Limited on March 11, 2002. Subsequently the name of the Company was changed to Shiv Jagannath Steel Private Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Shiv Aum Steels Private Limited. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Shiv Aum Steels Limited on April 26, 2019. The Company is engaged in the trading of mild steel products such as beams, angles, plates, channels, coils and thermo mechanically treated (TMT) bars. It operates as a trader, stockist and distributor of steel products. The Company is an authorised distributor for selling steel products of Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL), has entered into MoUs with Steel Authority of India (SAIL) & Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) and also procure steel products from various other steel manufacturers including Monnet Ispat & Energy Limited (MIEL) and Vandana Ispat Limited (VIL) to name a few, which gives the company an exclusive market to trade in high quality and well established brands of steel products. The Company deals in various types of steel products like I - Beams, H - Beams, C Channels, Angles, T - Angles, Coils, Plates, etc., all in varied sizes as per the requirement of the customers. Though the Company was incorporated in the year 2002, the Promoters have amassed extensive experience in the
Company FAQs

What is the Shiv Aum Steels Ltd share price today?

The Shiv Aum Steels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹250 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shiv Aum Steels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shiv Aum Steels Ltd is ₹340.01 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shiv Aum Steels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shiv Aum Steels Ltd is 33.51 and 3.21 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shiv Aum Steels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shiv Aum Steels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shiv Aum Steels Ltd is ₹250 and ₹303 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shiv Aum Steels Ltd?

Shiv Aum Steels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.91%, 3 Years at 55.10%, 1 Year at -19.87%, 6 Month at -16.67%, 3 Month at -14.79% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shiv Aum Steels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shiv Aum Steels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.53 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.47 %

