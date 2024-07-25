SectorTrading
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.6
13.6
13.6
13.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
92.32
82.15
67.83
55.34
Net Worth
105.92
95.75
81.43
68.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Revenue
266.99
339.14
371.73
242.27
yoy growth (%)
-21.27
-8.76
53.43
-15.61
Raw materials
-240.46
-316
-345.02
-224.5
As % of sales
90.06
93.17
92.81
92.66
Employee costs
-3.34
-3.74
-3.61
-1.83
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.02
6.36
8.77
4
Depreciation
-0.43
-0.52
-0.64
-0.76
Tax paid
-0.85
-1.29
-3.05
-1.2
Working capital
0.53
-3.21
50.76
2.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.27
-8.76
53.43
-15.61
Op profit growth
30.11
-48.78
400.52
-27.17
EBIT growth
-39.9
-21.12
91.14
5.21
Net profit growth
-57.22
-11.43
103.91
54.91
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
554.72
495.93
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
554.72
495.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
1.63
1.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Sanjay Bansal
Whole-time Director
Jatin Mehta
Whole-time Director
Krishna Nagin Mehta
Whole-time Director
Ajay Bansal
Whole-time Director
Rishabh MEhta
Whole-time Director
Utsav Bansal
Non Executive Director
Niyati Mehta
Non Executive Director
Vanita Bansal
Independent Director
Pramod Basrur
Independent Director
Bharti Daga
Independent Director
Ankit S Mehta
Independent Director
HARSH JAYANT LAPSIA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aarti Agarwal
Reports by Shiv Aum Steels Ltd
Summary
Shiv Aum Steels Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Shiv Aum Steels Private Limited on March 11, 2002. Subsequently the name of the Company was changed to Shiv Jagannath Steel Private Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Shiv Aum Steels Private Limited. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Shiv Aum Steels Limited on April 26, 2019. The Company is engaged in the trading of mild steel products such as beams, angles, plates, channels, coils and thermo mechanically treated (TMT) bars. It operates as a trader, stockist and distributor of steel products. The Company is an authorised distributor for selling steel products of Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL), has entered into MoUs with Steel Authority of India (SAIL) & Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) and also procure steel products from various other steel manufacturers including Monnet Ispat & Energy Limited (MIEL) and Vandana Ispat Limited (VIL) to name a few, which gives the company an exclusive market to trade in high quality and well established brands of steel products. The Company deals in various types of steel products like I - Beams, H - Beams, C Channels, Angles, T - Angles, Coils, Plates, etc., all in varied sizes as per the requirement of the customers. Though the Company was incorporated in the year 2002, the Promoters have amassed extensive experience in the
Read More
The Shiv Aum Steels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹250 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shiv Aum Steels Ltd is ₹340.01 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shiv Aum Steels Ltd is 33.51 and 3.21 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shiv Aum Steels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shiv Aum Steels Ltd is ₹250 and ₹303 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Shiv Aum Steels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.91%, 3 Years at 55.10%, 1 Year at -19.87%, 6 Month at -16.67%, 3 Month at -14.79% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
