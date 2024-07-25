Summary

Shiv Aum Steels Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Shiv Aum Steels Private Limited on March 11, 2002. Subsequently the name of the Company was changed to Shiv Jagannath Steel Private Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Shiv Aum Steels Private Limited. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Shiv Aum Steels Limited on April 26, 2019. The Company is engaged in the trading of mild steel products such as beams, angles, plates, channels, coils and thermo mechanically treated (TMT) bars. It operates as a trader, stockist and distributor of steel products. The Company is an authorised distributor for selling steel products of Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL), has entered into MoUs with Steel Authority of India (SAIL) & Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) and also procure steel products from various other steel manufacturers including Monnet Ispat & Energy Limited (MIEL) and Vandana Ispat Limited (VIL) to name a few, which gives the company an exclusive market to trade in high quality and well established brands of steel products. The Company deals in various types of steel products like I - Beams, H - Beams, C Channels, Angles, T - Angles, Coils, Plates, etc., all in varied sizes as per the requirement of the customers. Though the Company was incorporated in the year 2002, the Promoters have amassed extensive experience in the

Read More