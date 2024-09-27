Shiv Aum Steels Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 20-Sep-2024 to 26-Sep-2024 for the purpose of MT. Shiv Aum Steels Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024) Shiv Aum Steels Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024)