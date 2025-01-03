iifl-logo-icon 1
Shiv Aum Steels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

250
(0.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Shiv Aum Steels FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.02

6.36

8.77

4

Depreciation

-0.43

-0.52

-0.64

-0.76

Tax paid

-0.85

-1.29

-3.05

-1.2

Working capital

0.53

-3.21

50.76

2.51

Other operating items

Operating

2.26

1.33

55.83

4.55

Capital expenditure

0.35

0

1.87

1.03

Free cash flow

2.61

1.33

57.7

5.58

Equity raised

106.34

88.33

56.35

55.39

Investing

0

0

-1.61

-10.14

Financing

14.97

24.18

62.09

33.07

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

123.92

113.84

174.54

83.9

