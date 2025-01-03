Shiv Aum Steels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.02
6.36
8.77
4
Depreciation
-0.43
-0.52
-0.64
-0.76
Tax paid
-0.85
-1.29
-3.05
-1.2
Working capital
0.53
-3.21
50.76
2.51
Other operating items
Operating
2.26
1.33
55.83
4.55
Capital expenditure
0.35
0
1.87
1.03
Free cash flow
2.61
1.33
57.7
5.58
Equity raised
106.34
88.33
56.35
55.39
Investing
0
0
-1.61
-10.14
Financing
14.97
24.18
62.09
33.07
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
123.92
113.84
174.54
83.9
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.