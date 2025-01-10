Shiv Aum Steels Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.6
13.6
13.6
13.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
92.32
82.15
67.83
55.34
Net Worth
105.92
95.75
81.43
68.94
Minority Interest
Debt
69.15
58.87
45.71
50.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
175.07
154.62
127.14
119.03
Fixed Assets
6.06
5.85
6.35
6.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.8
5.62
3.88
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.18
0.17
0.14
0.01
Networking Capital
159.56
142.64
116.56
108.39
Inventories
88.09
89.11
71.32
55.52
Inventory Days
75.9
Sundry Debtors
49.3
34.76
34.58
42.76
Debtor Days
58.45
Other Current Assets
30
27.15
17.75
12.43
Sundry Creditors
-1.54
-0.52
-0.52
-0.19
Creditor Days
0.25
Other Current Liabilities
-6.29
-7.86
-6.57
-2.13
Cash
1.48
0.34
0.22
4.31
Total Assets
175.08
154.62
127.15
119.03
