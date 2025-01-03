Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Revenue
266.99
339.14
371.73
242.27
yoy growth (%)
-21.27
-8.76
53.43
-15.61
Raw materials
-240.46
-316
-345.02
-224.5
As % of sales
90.06
93.17
92.81
92.66
Employee costs
-3.34
-3.74
-3.61
-1.83
As % of sales
1.25
1.1
0.97
0.75
Other costs
-16.18
-14.01
-12.58
-13.83
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.06
4.13
3.38
5.7
Operating profit
7
5.38
10.5
2.09
OPM
2.62
1.58
2.82
0.86
Depreciation
-0.43
-0.52
-0.64
-0.76
Interest expense
-4.28
-5.8
-6.64
-4.05
Other income
0.74
7.31
5.56
6.73
Profit before tax
3.02
6.36
8.77
4
Taxes
-0.85
-1.29
-3.05
-1.2
Tax rate
-28.26
-20.29
-34.79
-29.94
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.16
5.06
5.72
2.8
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.16
5.06
5.72
2.8
yoy growth (%)
-57.22
-11.43
103.91
54.91
NPM
0.81
1.49
1.53
1.15
