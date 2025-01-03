iifl-logo-icon 1
Shiv Aum Steels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

250
(0.00%)
Jan 3, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Revenue

266.99

339.14

371.73

242.27

yoy growth (%)

-21.27

-8.76

53.43

-15.61

Raw materials

-240.46

-316

-345.02

-224.5

As % of sales

90.06

93.17

92.81

92.66

Employee costs

-3.34

-3.74

-3.61

-1.83

As % of sales

1.25

1.1

0.97

0.75

Other costs

-16.18

-14.01

-12.58

-13.83

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.06

4.13

3.38

5.7

Operating profit

7

5.38

10.5

2.09

OPM

2.62

1.58

2.82

0.86

Depreciation

-0.43

-0.52

-0.64

-0.76

Interest expense

-4.28

-5.8

-6.64

-4.05

Other income

0.74

7.31

5.56

6.73

Profit before tax

3.02

6.36

8.77

4

Taxes

-0.85

-1.29

-3.05

-1.2

Tax rate

-28.26

-20.29

-34.79

-29.94

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.16

5.06

5.72

2.8

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.16

5.06

5.72

2.8

yoy growth (%)

-57.22

-11.43

103.91

54.91

NPM

0.81

1.49

1.53

1.15

