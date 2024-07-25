Shiv Aum Steels Ltd Summary

Shiv Aum Steels Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Shiv Aum Steels Private Limited on March 11, 2002. Subsequently the name of the Company was changed to Shiv Jagannath Steel Private Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Shiv Aum Steels Private Limited. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Shiv Aum Steels Limited on April 26, 2019. The Company is engaged in the trading of mild steel products such as beams, angles, plates, channels, coils and thermo mechanically treated (TMT) bars. It operates as a trader, stockist and distributor of steel products. The Company is an authorised distributor for selling steel products of Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL), has entered into MoUs with Steel Authority of India (SAIL) & Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) and also procure steel products from various other steel manufacturers including Monnet Ispat & Energy Limited (MIEL) and Vandana Ispat Limited (VIL) to name a few, which gives the company an exclusive market to trade in high quality and well established brands of steel products. The Company deals in various types of steel products like I - Beams, H - Beams, C Channels, Angles, T - Angles, Coils, Plates, etc., all in varied sizes as per the requirement of the customers. Though the Company was incorporated in the year 2002, the Promoters have amassed extensive experience in the steel trading business since 1982. It specialize in procuring a large array of steel products from the top manufacturers in bulk quantities and selling them to customers who require these steel products in specific quantities, sizes and dimensions. The steel sector being categorized by large scale production and products which are bulky in nature, does not facilitate direct selling in small quantities as it requires specialized transport, storage and buying capacity. The Companys business is a broad based distribution model, based on multiple steel products. The focus is to establish itself and capture a considerable market share in each of the steel product categories like beams, plates, angles, bars, etc. This helps to spread its market risks arising out of fluctuation in the market shares of various steel products and brands besides helping it to achieve economies of scale. The Company mainly plays a connecting role and support the manufacturers demand generation activities through trade marketing. The Companys operating model represents the indirect sales model and it plays the role of supply chain consolidator between several steel manufacturers and the end users of the steel products. The key deliverables here are logistics, inventory management, credit and delivery at cost effective prices to the customers. Thus its business requires stocking of various steel products at its dedicated godown and is working capital intensive. At present, the company caters only to domestic markets and over the years it has build a strong and reliable customer base. The Company supplies all kinds of steel products on a PAN India basis and its customers range from small steel processing units to large EPC companies and Real Estate & Infrastructure Developers. Some of its customers include Maharashtra Seamless, Kone Cranes, Dogus Soma JV, L&T STEC JV and IPCA to name a few. The Company has established cordial relations with dealers, traders and distributors who are well established in steel industry which help it gain long term benefits. The Company aims to expand its customer base by reaching out to new states and increasing the sales in existing states. The Company came up with a Public Issue of 3600000 Equity Shares by raising money from public through IPO aggregating Rs 15.84 Crores in September, 2019.