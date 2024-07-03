Summary

Teamo Productions HQ Ltd (the erstwhile GI Engineering Solutions Limited), incorporated in 2006, is conventionally an Engineering Design Company specializing in Civil Engineering Activities and Ancillary Services. The Company was renamed Teamo Productions HQ Ltd in August, 2023.The Company is engaged in providing information technology based Engineering Services, development of software and software programmes, distribution and supply of and to generally deal in all forms of electrical power/energy, trading of engineering goods for facilitate infrastructure projects to promote industrial and commercial activity, Trading of Commodities.The Company has ventured into Civil Engineering Services including Land Planning, Land Surveying and Landscape Architectural Services etc. It is engaged in the business of rendering engineering and information technology (IT) based services. It provides services, including civil design, project management, environmental studies, land planning and structural design. Its Residential Design services include planned unit developments, single family subdivisions traditional condominiums, apartment complexes and manufactured housing communities. The Commercial/Industrial Design include industrial site condominiums, commercial site plans, industrial site plans and marinas. Its Water/Wastewater services include soils/site evaluations, septic system monitoring, cluster systems, sanitary sewer systems, alternative septic system designs, package treatment

