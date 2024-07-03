iifl-logo-icon 1
Teamo Productions HQ Ltd Share Price

2.46
(-2.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High2.46
  • 52 Wk High2.79
  • Prev. Close2.52
  • Day's Low2.46
  • 52 Wk Low 1.05
  • Turnover (lac)11.49
  • P/E42.17
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.16
  • EPS0.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)269.67
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Teamo Productions HQ Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0

Prev. Close

2.52

Turnover(Lac.)

11.49

Day's High

2.46

Day's Low

2.46

52 Week's High

2.79

52 Week's Low

1.05

Book Value

1.16

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

269.67

P/E

42.17

EPS

0.06

Divi. Yield

0

Teamo Productions HQ Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

24 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Teamo Productions HQ Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Teamo Productions HQ Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:30 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 28.01%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 71.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Teamo Productions HQ Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

103.28

36.26

8.61

8.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.88

-1.79

-4.25

-4.26

Net Worth

106.16

34.47

4.36

4.35

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.1

0.11

0.02

0.02

yoy growth (%)

-10.66

414.02

1.18

122.26

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.05

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.44

-0.03

-0.08

-0.07

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.08

0

0

0

Working capital

-3.52

-2.52

-3.68

15.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.66

414.02

1.18

122.26

Op profit growth

6,489.94

-55.09

9.29

-26.7

EBIT growth

6,736.6

-58.18

8.7

-26.1

Net profit growth

6,923.78

-58.06

-99.68

25,155.54

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

0.05

0.02

0.02

0.01

0.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.05

0.02

0.02

0.01

0.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

1.47

0

0

Teamo Productions HQ Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Teamo Productions HQ Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Swati Gupta

Independent Director

OM PRAKASH AGGARWAL

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

DEEPAK

Chairman & Managing Director

Abhishek Goel

Whole-time Director

Nitin Bansal

Independent Director

Amandeep Singh

Whole Time Director

Suresh Kumar Dhingra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Teamo Productions HQ Ltd

Summary

Teamo Productions HQ Ltd (the erstwhile GI Engineering Solutions Limited), incorporated in 2006, is conventionally an Engineering Design Company specializing in Civil Engineering Activities and Ancillary Services. The Company was renamed Teamo Productions HQ Ltd in August, 2023.The Company is engaged in providing information technology based Engineering Services, development of software and software programmes, distribution and supply of and to generally deal in all forms of electrical power/energy, trading of engineering goods for facilitate infrastructure projects to promote industrial and commercial activity, Trading of Commodities.The Company has ventured into Civil Engineering Services including Land Planning, Land Surveying and Landscape Architectural Services etc. It is engaged in the business of rendering engineering and information technology (IT) based services. It provides services, including civil design, project management, environmental studies, land planning and structural design. Its Residential Design services include planned unit developments, single family subdivisions traditional condominiums, apartment complexes and manufactured housing communities. The Commercial/Industrial Design include industrial site condominiums, commercial site plans, industrial site plans and marinas. Its Water/Wastewater services include soils/site evaluations, septic system monitoring, cluster systems, sanitary sewer systems, alternative septic system designs, package treatment
Company FAQs

What is the Teamo Productions HQ Ltd share price today?

The Teamo Productions HQ Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.46 today.

What is the Market Cap of Teamo Productions HQ Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Teamo Productions HQ Ltd is ₹269.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Teamo Productions HQ Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Teamo Productions HQ Ltd is 42.17 and 2.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Teamo Productions HQ Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Teamo Productions HQ Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Teamo Productions HQ Ltd is ₹1.05 and ₹2.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Teamo Productions HQ Ltd?

Teamo Productions HQ Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 60.04%, 3 Years at 93.10%, 1 Year at 101.60%, 6 Month at 81.29%, 3 Month at 86.67% and 1 Month at 82.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Teamo Productions HQ Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Teamo Productions HQ Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 26.49 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 73.51 %

