SectorFinance
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹2.52
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.49
Day's High₹2.46
Day's Low₹2.46
52 Week's High₹2.79
52 Week's Low₹1.05
Book Value₹1.16
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)269.67
P/E42.17
EPS0.06
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
103.28
36.26
8.61
8.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.88
-1.79
-4.25
-4.26
Net Worth
106.16
34.47
4.36
4.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.1
0.11
0.02
0.02
yoy growth (%)
-10.66
414.02
1.18
122.26
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.05
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.44
-0.03
-0.08
-0.07
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.08
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.52
-2.52
-3.68
15.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.66
414.02
1.18
122.26
Op profit growth
6,489.94
-55.09
9.29
-26.7
EBIT growth
6,736.6
-58.18
8.7
-26.1
Net profit growth
6,923.78
-58.06
-99.68
25,155.54
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
0.05
0.02
0.02
0.01
0.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.05
0.02
0.02
0.01
0.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
1.47
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Swati Gupta
Independent Director
OM PRAKASH AGGARWAL
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
DEEPAK
Chairman & Managing Director
Abhishek Goel
Whole-time Director
Nitin Bansal
Independent Director
Amandeep Singh
Whole Time Director
Suresh Kumar Dhingra
Summary
Teamo Productions HQ Ltd (the erstwhile GI Engineering Solutions Limited), incorporated in 2006, is conventionally an Engineering Design Company specializing in Civil Engineering Activities and Ancillary Services. The Company was renamed Teamo Productions HQ Ltd in August, 2023.The Company is engaged in providing information technology based Engineering Services, development of software and software programmes, distribution and supply of and to generally deal in all forms of electrical power/energy, trading of engineering goods for facilitate infrastructure projects to promote industrial and commercial activity, Trading of Commodities.The Company has ventured into Civil Engineering Services including Land Planning, Land Surveying and Landscape Architectural Services etc. It is engaged in the business of rendering engineering and information technology (IT) based services. It provides services, including civil design, project management, environmental studies, land planning and structural design. Its Residential Design services include planned unit developments, single family subdivisions traditional condominiums, apartment complexes and manufactured housing communities. The Commercial/Industrial Design include industrial site condominiums, commercial site plans, industrial site plans and marinas. Its Water/Wastewater services include soils/site evaluations, septic system monitoring, cluster systems, sanitary sewer systems, alternative septic system designs, package treatment
The Teamo Productions HQ Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.46 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Teamo Productions HQ Ltd is ₹269.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Teamo Productions HQ Ltd is 42.17 and 2.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Teamo Productions HQ Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Teamo Productions HQ Ltd is ₹1.05 and ₹2.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Teamo Productions HQ Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 60.04%, 3 Years at 93.10%, 1 Year at 101.60%, 6 Month at 81.29%, 3 Month at 86.67% and 1 Month at 82.61%.
