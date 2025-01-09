|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|9 Jan 2025
|6 Jan 2025
|Teamo Productions HQ Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024 2. to consider approve and finalize the mode of issuance of securities for raising of funds pursuant to members approval already obtained at the Annual General Meeting held on September 25 2024 3. any other item(s) with the permission of the Chair as per letter attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|24 Dec 2024
|24 Dec 2024
|as per letter attached
|Board Meeting
|15 Oct 2024
|10 Oct 2024
|Teamo Productions HQ Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and any other item(s) with the permission of the Chair. The Board approved the Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Sep 2024
|10 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 10, 2024
|Board Meeting
|31 Aug 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board meeting as per letter attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Jul 2024
|3 Jul 2024
|Teamo Productions HQ Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 302024. 2.Any other item with the permission of the Chair. approval of financial results for quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Jun 2024
|11 Jun 2024
|Conversion of warrants into equity shares of the company
|Board Meeting
|10 Apr 2024
|4 Apr 2024
|Teamo Productions HQ Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a. the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 b. any other item with the permission of chairman as per attached letter Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/04/2024) Appointment of Internal Auditor for the year 2024-25 Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jan 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|Teamo Productions HQ Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. take on record the un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 2. any other item(s) with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting Results for quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)
