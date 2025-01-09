iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Teamo Productions HQ Ltd Board Meeting

2.08
(-1.42%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:34:57 PM

Teamo Production CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Jan 20256 Jan 2025
Teamo Productions HQ Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024 2. to consider approve and finalize the mode of issuance of securities for raising of funds pursuant to members approval already obtained at the Annual General Meeting held on September 25 2024 3. any other item(s) with the permission of the Chair as per letter attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/01/2025)
Board Meeting24 Dec 202424 Dec 2024
as per letter attached
Board Meeting15 Oct 202410 Oct 2024
Teamo Productions HQ Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and any other item(s) with the permission of the Chair. The Board approved the Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/10/2024)
Board Meeting10 Sep 202410 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 10, 2024
Board Meeting31 Aug 202431 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board meeting as per letter attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.10.2024)
Board Meeting12 Jul 20243 Jul 2024
Teamo Productions HQ Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 302024. 2.Any other item with the permission of the Chair. approval of financial results for quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.07.2024)
Board Meeting11 Jun 202411 Jun 2024
Conversion of warrants into equity shares of the company
Board Meeting10 Apr 20244 Apr 2024
Teamo Productions HQ Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a. the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 b. any other item with the permission of chairman as per attached letter Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/04/2024) Appointment of Internal Auditor for the year 2024-25 Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.04.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jan 202423 Jan 2024
Teamo Productions HQ Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. take on record the un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 2. any other item(s) with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting Results for quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)

Teamo Production: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Teamo Productions HQ Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.