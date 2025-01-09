Board Meeting 9 Jan 2025 6 Jan 2025

Teamo Productions HQ Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024 2. to consider approve and finalize the mode of issuance of securities for raising of funds pursuant to members approval already obtained at the Annual General Meeting held on September 25 2024 3. any other item(s) with the permission of the Chair as per letter attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/01/2025)

Board Meeting 24 Dec 2024 24 Dec 2024

as per letter attached

Board Meeting 15 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

Teamo Productions HQ Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and any other item(s) with the permission of the Chair. The Board approved the Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/10/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Sep 2024 10 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 10, 2024

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 31 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board meeting as per letter attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.10.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Jul 2024 3 Jul 2024

Teamo Productions HQ Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 302024. 2.Any other item with the permission of the Chair. approval of financial results for quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.07.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Jun 2024 11 Jun 2024

Conversion of warrants into equity shares of the company

Board Meeting 10 Apr 2024 4 Apr 2024

Teamo Productions HQ Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a. the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 b. any other item with the permission of chairman as per attached letter Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/04/2024) Appointment of Internal Auditor for the year 2024-25 Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.04.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 23 Jan 2024